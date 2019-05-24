Romper
23 Best Flower Girl Dresses On Etsy For The Cutest Member Of Your Bridal Party

By Kristina Johnson
Picking out a wedding gown may be one of the most important items on a bride's to-do list, but the wardrobe choices don't end there. There are bridesmaids to dress, groomsmen to outfit, and of course, a flower girl to deck out in something cute. There's a good chance you'll find the perfect look for the littlest member of your bridal party among the gorgeous flower girl dresses on Etsy.

The great thing about picking out a flower girl dress is that you probably don't have to consider too many opinions — as long as her parents are OK with your choice, your flower girl will probably be happy to wear whatever you want (bridesmaids, of course, can be a totally different story). Most people probably picture a giant ball of tulle when they think of a flower girl dress, and if that's what your heart is set on, you can definitely find something that works for you on Etsy. But there are lots of other fabrics and silhouettes to choose from as well. Many of the options on this list are handmade and totally customizable with little details that will help your flower girl match the rest of your bridal party perfectly.

These 16 adorable dresses will look amazing on flower girls of any age.

1. Blue Tulle

Satin and Tulle Flower Girl Dress

$80

TheFlowerGirlDress

The bow is the perfect finishing touch on this adorable silk and tulle creation. The dress comes in either knee-length or floor-length.

2. Long-Sleeved Lace

White Lace Flower Girl Dress

$63

NicolettesCouture

Your flower girl will look stunning in this lace and tulle dress with long sleeves and low cut back. An optional rosette sash lets you add a pop of color, and comes in 17 different shades.

3. Backside Bow

V-Back Flower Girl Dress

$25

ThaliaSDesign

The back of this dress is the only view you need to see to know it's gorgeous, with its adorable bow detailing. And at just $25, it's a total steal.

4. Fancy and Flowy

Tea-Length Flower Girl Dress

$44

pinkblushcouture

Big and poofy flower girl dresses are adorable, but other silhouettes can be just as sweet. The seller says no two of these dresses are exactly alike because the lace sleeves are all handmade and unique.

5. Color Coordinating

V-neck Dress

$40

AnaBalahan

Matching your flower girl's outfit to the rest of the wedding party shouldn't be hard with this dress. The sash at the waist comes in 48 different colors.

6. Laced Up

Chiffon Flower Girl Dress

$28

ThaliaSDesign

I'm kind of obsessed with the gorgeous lace-up back of this dress, which is a bargain at $28. It comes in 16 different colors.

7. Ruffles And Lace

Dusty Rose Flower Girl Dress

$62

LPinkPeonyByKaterina

Ruffles and tulle and lace, oh my. This stunning dress has it all, and comes in six different color combos.

8. Pretty In Peach

A-Line Flower Girl Dress

$80

RenzRags

The lace bodice and tulle skirt are a lovely combo on this dress. I'd absolutely wear this one in an adult size.

9. Tutu Cute

Hydrangea Flower Tutu Dress

$68

SparklesandSunbeams

The bodice of this dress is a flower bonanza, while the skirt is a riot of tulle. The textured dress can be made in a variety of colors, so it can match the flower petals your little one is so gracefully dropping.

10. Rustic Chic

Kaya Country Couture Flower Girl Dress

$65

princesstutus2010

Burlap accents on this dress make it the perfect choice for a rustic or shabby chic themed wedding.

11. Rosette Waisted

Tulle Dress

$55

BellaSantiagoDesigns

If you've got multiple flower girls of different ages, this dress might be a great option. It's available in sizes 6 months to 12 years.

12. Superb Sequins

Blush Sequin Dress

$55

BellaSantiagoDesigns

If you're all about glitz and glamor on your big day, sequins are a must for your flower girl dress. This one also features a satin skirt and a tulle overlay.

13. Marvelous Mauve

Dark Mauve Tutu Dress

$70

RenzRags

I love how the mauve layer of tulle on this dress is so light, you still gets lots of ivory peaking through. If you fall in love with this dress for your flower girl, the seller also makes bridesmaid dresses as well.

14. Boho Beauty

Boho Ruffle Dress

$59

BelleAndKai

A bride with boho style might love this off-the-shoulder dress. Embroidered flowers decorate the neckline, and a a belt at the waist ties in the back.

15. Simple Sheath

Lace Dress

$50

GirlsDressesBellarus

Whether you're having a casual celebration or a formal bash, a classic, lace sheath dress will strike just the right fashion note.

16. Lovely Lilac

French Lace and Silk Tulle Dress

$90

AngelikasBoutique

This gorgeous purple lace dress makes me wish I could get a do-over on my wedding. I would most definitely be buying it for my flower girl.

17. A True Classic

Jasmnie Tulle Dress

$150

DULAMBIE

Baby flower girls will look absolutely adorable in a classic tulle dress like this one. It's lined with satin to keep all that tulle from getting scratchy.

18. Eyelet Lace

Eyelet Dress

$25

ShopAriandAna

An eyelet lace dress is a gorgeous option for a casual or outdoor affair. This one comes in a pretty gray/green color and is available in sizes up to 4T.

19. Blue Belle

Linen Flower Girl Dress

$64

PetitDeLin

A breathable fabric like linen will keep your flower girl cool during a hot summer wedding. This handmade beauty features lace trim and comes in sizes 6 months to 7 years.

20. Cool Corduroy

Corduroy Flower Girl

$158

ELIZABETHonJONESsf

Who would have thought corduroy could be so elegant? This dress has tons of gorgeous details, including gathered cap sleeves and vintage glass buttons up the back.

21. Twirl Perfect

Ivory Tulle and Lace Dress

$148

BLUSHFASHION

This lace and tulle dress might be perfect for twirling the night away on the dance floor. It's midi length, so it hits just below the knees.

22. Pink And Pinstriped

Suzannah Dress

$158

ELIZABETHonJONESsf

The pale pink dress has a bit of a vintage feel to it, with its cute puff sleeves and delicate buttons at the neck. The fabric also a subtle pinstripe to it.

23. Organic All The Way

Organic Cotton Dress

$109

OliveandFern

The sash on this dress can be tied either in the front or in the back. Eco-conscious brides will also appreciate that it's made from 100 percent organic sateen.