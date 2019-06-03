Being in a wedding party is an honor, but it can also be a pretty big expense. If you don't want your friends and family members going broke just so they can stand beside you on your big day, you'll want to keep their wedding day wardrobe affordable. That's especially true for the littlest members of your bridal party, who'll probably end up growing out of their outfits before they even get a chance to reuse them. There are tons of amazing flower girl dresses under $100, however, that will help make sure you don't have to sacrifice style to stay on budget.

Flower girl dress etiquette can be tricky, but according to The Knot, paying is the parent's responsibility, not the bride's. But consulting mom and dad on the price will win you major brownie points, and better yet, help avoid any pre-wedding drama. You may want to talk to the parents about the style of the dress as well — you don't want your flower girl melting down during the ceremony because all that lace is making her itch, or waddling down the aisle because there's just too much tulle to move. Flower girl dresses come in just about every material, cut, and color imaginable though, so you'll definitely be able to find something that suits everyone.

