Romper
Sveta SH/Stocksy

23 Flower Girl Dresses Under $100 That Are Actually Adorable For Any Occassion

By Kristina Johnson
Share

Being in a wedding party is an honor, but it can also be a pretty big expense. If you don't want your friends and family members going broke just so they can stand beside you on your big day, you'll want to keep their wedding day wardrobe affordable. That's especially true for the littlest members of your bridal party, who'll probably end up growing out of their outfits before they even get a chance to reuse them. There are tons of amazing flower girl dresses under $100, however, that will help make sure you don't have to sacrifice style to stay on budget.

Flower girl dress etiquette can be tricky, but according to The Knot, paying is the parent's responsibility, not the bride's. But consulting mom and dad on the price will win you major brownie points, and better yet, help avoid any pre-wedding drama. You may want to talk to the parents about the style of the dress as well — you don't want your flower girl melting down during the ceremony because all that lace is making her itch, or waddling down the aisle because there's just too much tulle to move. Flower girl dresses come in just about every material, cut, and color imaginable though, so you'll definitely be able to find something that suits everyone.

Here are 23 adorable options for your flower girl.

1. Tiered Tulle

Tiered Tutu Tulle Flower Girl Dress

$30

2Bunnies

This lace and tulle dress comes in nine different colors, and you have a few different choices for sleeves: sleeveless, 3/4-length, bell sleeves, or full-length.

2. Ribbon Waist

Flower Girl Dress with Tulle and Ribbon Waist

$40

David's Bridal

There's nothing more classic than ivory and tulle for a flower girl dress. This one comes in sizes 12 months to girls 14.

3. Princess Perfect

Princess Knee-length Flower Girl Dress

$69

JJ's House

This dress has seriously got it all. There's tulle, lace, sequins, and a big bow. It all adds up to a lovely combination.

4. All Over Lace

Lace Flower Girl Dress with Belt

$25

Abao Wedding

About 80 percent of the customers who ordered this dress gave it a five star review. It comes in either white or ivory so you can match it to your wedding gown.

5. Great Reviews

V-Neckline Chiffon Flower Girl Dress

$20

Bow Dreams

This chiffon dress has got hundreds of great reviews on Amazon. It comes in 30 colors so your flower girl can coordinate perfectly with the rest of your bridal party.

6. Long Sleeved Lace

Long Sleeves Lace Flower Girl Dress

$29

PLWedding

Long sleeves will help keep your flower girl warm if you're getting married on a cool day. There are seven different colors to choose from.

7. Flower Fashion

Floral-Trim Ballerina Dress

$84

$59

Pink&Violet

This ballerina dress features soft pink floral details and gold sequin embroidery around the waist. The flowy skirt makes it perfect for twirling across the dance floor.

8. Halter Style

Illusion Lace Tie-Back Halter Flower Girl Dress

$50

David's Bridal

The halter neckline on this dress ties in the back, so you can adjust it as needed. The ribbon sash on the waist is sold separately ($6) and comes in more than 40 colors.

9. Pretty Pearl

Baby Girls Tiered Pearl Dress

$70

$34

Rare Editions

If you're going to be decked out in pearl wedding jewelry, this flower girl dress will be a perfect match. It features tiny pearls sewn throughout the bodice.

10. Satin And Sequins

Tulle Flower Girl

$36

ekidsbridal

The bodice on this dress is entirely covered with sequins. It comes in five different colors, including black, red, blue, and gold.

11. Scalloped Lace

Sleeveless All Over Lace Dress with Scalloped Hem

$80

$60

David's Bridal

This sweet scalloped hem lace dress is meant to hit just above the knee. The simple silhouette makes it a great option for a flower girl who wants to stay comfy as she parties the night away.

12. Lace And Tulle

Short Sleeve Tulle Dress

$35

POPATU

If you're decorating with roses, your flower girl will blend right in in this dress.

13. Sensational Sequins

Sequin Flower Girl Dress

$35

ekidsbridal

The gold sequins on this dress give it a nice pop of bling. Other color combos include silver and white, and gold and blue.

14. Mini Bride

Champagne Lace Flower Girl Dress

$44

Miama

With stunning details like an illusion neckline and floral lace appliques, this incredible dress could almost pass for a wedding gown.

15. Wrapped Up With A Bow

Bow Dress

$99

$84

Janie and Jack

This gorgeous lilac dress just makes it in under the $100 mark, but could be well worth the splurge if your wedding color is purple.

16. Fairy Princess

Vintage Rustic Flower Girl's Dress

$26

Bow Dream

This dress looks fit for a fairy princess. It's gotten lots of rave reviews from customers who say it looks even prettier in person.

17. Pink And White

Shirred Organza Flower Girl Dress

$98

$68

Lavender

A classic silhouette and color combo make this dress totally re-wearable, as long as your flower girl doesn't grow out of it first.

18. Beautiful Butterflies

Butterfly Fit & Flare Dress

$38

Popatu

Available in sizes up to 24 months, this butterfly-embroidered dress is perfect for the littlest flower girls.

19. Bargain Beauty

Floral Dress

$10

Aritone

At just $10, this sweet floral trimmed dress is almost too good to pass up.

20. Baby Blue

Melanie Dress

$72

$29

Emily West

If your flower girl is a fan of Cinderella, she'll feel like a princess in this baby blue dress.

21. Navy Touch

Cap Sleeves Flower Girl Dress

$36

Miama

This dress comes with a navy sash perfect for a wedding party in any shade of blue. It's detachable, however, so you can take it off if it doesn't work for you.

22. Organza Skirt

Belted Flower Girl Dress with Organza Skirt

$60

$40

Us Angels

This simple but gorgeous dress features a full organza skirt, and a sweet bow around the waist.

23. Simple Style

Tea-length Flower Girl Dress

$139

$55

JJ's House

A classic dress like this one will blend in with just about any style. It may be simple, but it's far from plain.