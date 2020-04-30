Sure, you have an endless supply of IG-worthy pics of your baby, because the little one just can't help being so darn photogenic. But what do you say with these pics? These sweet Instagram captions for National Baby Day will pair perfectly with your baby's adorable mug. Because sharing your kid's pic on this day is pretty much going to happen, these captions mean you'll know just what to say before posting.

One of the most adorable holidays ever, National Baby Day is celebrated on May 2, according to Days of the Year. As the name suggests, it's a day dedicated to honoring all things baby-related, and it appears to predominately be a holiday that's celebrated on social media. Chances are, you'll see tons of people posting adorable pics to the #BabyDay tag, and of course you want to join in, too. (After all, like any proud parent, you have about a bajillion pics of your kid that you're beyond thrilled to share, for any reason at all.) Of course, you'll need the perfect caption to go with those photos, so that's where these ideas come in. Sweet, silly, and sincere, these National Baby Day Instagram captions will make you happier than a heart-eye emoji.

1. "Let her sleep, for when she wakes she will move mountains." bombuscreative/E+/Getty Images Well, and you're trying to pull off that whole "sleep when the baby sleeps" business. But it's so amazing to think about all the things your baby will accomplish in the future.

2. "Babies change everything." Sure, everyone has heard this phrase a few times. But as any parent can attest, it's so true. Fortunately, babies do change a lot of things in your life for the better.

3. "His little hands stole my heart. His little feet ran away with it.” — Joshua Riley FatCamera/E+/Getty Images It's the ideal sentiment if your little one stole your heart away. (And for plenty of parents, this is absolutely the case.)

4. "Hello, I'm new here." It's the perfect caption for introducing your baby to the world (or, at least, Instagram). For a little while, your baby is absolutely the new kid on the block.

5. "I love you more than you'll ever know." isayildiz/E+/Getty Images Sometimes those initial days of your baby's life are just a blur. But eventually you'll realize you really feel close to your newborn, and that's an amazing moment. Even if it took a little time for you to get to know one another, that's totally OK.

6. “The days are long, but the years are short.” — Gretchen Rubin It's a bittersweet sentiment. Granted, when people tell you to "savor the moment" of the newborn stage, you might like to stick them on diaper duty for a few hours. But of course there's a lot about this time you'll miss once it has passed (just not everything).

7. "Your first breath took ours away.” Lisa5201/E+/Getty Images That instant right after the birth can be so intense for everybody. The moment you meet your baby is one you'll remember forever. In particular, hearing your baby take those first breaths is amazing.

8. "There's nothing like a newborn baby's smile." The gummy, bright smile of a baby can light up a whole room. It's so pure and sweet (and probably more than a little silly-looking).

9. "Ten little fingers, ten perfect toes, fill our hearts with love that overflows." Ute Grabowsky/Photothek/Getty Images Honestly, you could spend forever just marveling at those tiny, perfect digits. So little!

10. “You can outgrow a mother’s lap, but never her heart.” Sure, it may be a little cheesy, but this is a sweet sentiment. Even as your baby grows up, your love doesn't change.

11. "Having my baby fall asleep in my arms takes away all of my worries and stresses. A sense of complete and total peace comes over me." — Maria Jose Ovalle Few things are more amazing than feeling your little one slowly drift off in your arms. It's one of the most endearing moments in babyhood. Oh, and if it feels like your baby sleeps better on you than any crib or bassinet, well, this happens all the time.

12. "The snuggle is real." A little punning never hurt. It's the ideal caption for any pic of your kid snuggled up in a blanket and looking totally at ease with the world.

13. "Your family has just grown ... by 2 feet." hsyncoban/E+/Getty Images You might as well throw a good dad joke into the mix. Plus, it's an excellent excuse to show off pics of your baby's adorable toes.

14. "What should I do with my hands?" OK, but every parent has at least one pic of their infant looking pretty perplexed by their hands. The baby is like, "What even are these?" Some infants even sleep with their hands in the air, which is pretty dang cute.

15. "My siblings have four legs." Ieva Turske / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Don't forget your other loves. For any pic where your baby is interacting with a family pet, this caption is perfection.

16. "No hair, don't care." Celebrate your baby's lack of follicle action. The baldness is part of their charm. Bald is beautiful, baby.

17. "A new baby is like the beginning of all things — wonder, hope, a dream of possibilities." — Eda J. Le Shan A newborn really changes the way you think about the future, right? Suddenly there's a lot to be hopeful about, even when times seem bleak.

18. "Sweet as a peach" Is anything in the world sweeter than your baby? (Answer: nope.) Except, maybe, your next baby.

19. "I love you to the moon and back." FatCamera/E+/Getty Images The love you have for your baby is endless. Honestly, it's out of this world. To the moon and beyond might be more accurate.

20. "Tiny but mighty" Who knew the tiniest person ever would change your whole life? Babies are strong like that. (And talk about strong lungs!)

21. "Free hugs" This is perfect to pair with a shot of you cuddling your little one. After all, baby hugs are the best.

22. "You are so, so loved, my little one." It's a simple but true sentiment. Every baby deserves to be so well-loved. Even if your little one can't speak yet, there are plenty of ways babies try to say they feel loved in return.