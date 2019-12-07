Stock up on hot cocoa with tiny marshmallows and a few tins of moose munch popcorn because watching this collection of Christmas movies on Disney+ is the perfect way to get the whole family in the mood for the holidays. Between the adventures of Scott Calvin in The Santa Clause and classics like Miracle on 34th Street, there's more than enough festive content on Disney's new streaming service to keep both parents and kids entertained all December.

Although there are so many movies, TV shows, documentaries, and more on Disney+ to choose from already, the holiday films might be the best place to start. These family friendly flicks feature familiar characters all kids will recognize (Hi, Mickey Mouse and Olaf) but also include a few classic titles that parents will certainly appreciate (Home Alone or The Nightmare Before Christmas, anyone?). Whether you watch these holiday movies over the next few weeks or have a festive movie marathon on Christmas Eve, there's something fun and merry on Disney+ for everyone.

Read on to browse through Disney+'s extensive catalog of some of the best holiday flicks you can stream at your leisure this December. Or throughout January, February, March... no one's judging.