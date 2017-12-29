25 Adorable Photos Of Babies & Pups, Because 2018 Is The Year Of The Dog

There is one thing we can all agree on: Nothing is cuter than a baby with a dog. And as we are approaching 2018, the Year of the Dog, according to the Chinese Zodiac, it only makes sense for us to share these adorable photos of babies with dogs with you. How can you resist tiny humans interacting with furry, slobbery, four-legged animal friends? Thankfully, the Internet has no shortage of such wonderful content.

Besides, there are just so many benefits to letting a baby hang out with a dog. Studies show that it lowers the risk of allergies, especially during the first few months of life, according Today's Parent. Plus, the adorable interactions can pave the way for building and maintaining emotional bonds, even if it is a relationship between a pet and a baby, as reported Parents. Finally, you can snap millions of sweet and cuddly photos that will get you all the likes on social media. And if you get them printed and framed? Hello, perfect nursery decor.

To top it off, looking at photos of babies and dogs is the best way to get that warm and fuzzy feeling after one rollercoaster of a year. Se we won't hold you up any longer: Here are 25 adorable photos of babies and dogs to remind you that there is still goodness in this world.

1 Got Your Nose I got your nose. #huskylove #babylovesme #igotyournose #clingy #puppylove #clingybaby #love #hugs #bff #mainsqueeze #ilovedogs #babyanddog — (@hollybaby_paws) # When so many adults pull the "I got your nose" joke on you, it only makes sense to do pass it on to your favorite pup.

2 Stare Down Look who's talking #puglove #babyanddog #pugs #besties 😍🐶👶🏻❤️😍😘💙💚 https://t.co/Y1Ll4ZmZxI — (@vicki_os) # They may not speak our language just yet, but it's pretty obvious that these two cuties are having some intense conversation.

3 Eye To Eye Olivia et ibis 💙💙💙 #babygirl #chihuahua #babyandchihuahua #babyanddog... http://t.co/Ohk2a6GBVx #dogs — (@guillembaches) # How can you resist humans and pups that are basically the same size? Actually, they look like they might be the same age as well.

4 Stop Crying 👶は泣いて。 🐶は変なとこから📺鑑賞中。 #frenchbulldog #babyanddog #9months http://t.co/xl6G7lugFF — (@frenchie_cute) # Don't worry, mamas. Even dogs don't understand those random temper tantrums, but they will try to soothe the baby just the same.

5 Yum Love these 2. ❤️🐶👶#babyanddog https://t.co/aNXqlznHEg — (@winemomboss) # When your kid is so sweet that you can gobble him up, you'll probably end up with a photo like this one, especially if your pooch agrees with you.

6 Forehead Kisses Here's a kiss goodnight. 😘#germanshepherd #doggies #kindness #teachthemyoung #kissmybooboo #ilovedogs #kissgoodnight #babyanddog #kikiworks — (@hollybaby_paws) # Forehead kisses are already cute, but when it's given to a dog by a baby, how can you not die a little inside?

7 Naptime Buongiorno! #wakeup #bambinieanimali #babyanddog — (@mysocialpet_it) # Honestly, few things are cuter than a baby and dog napping together. And OMG they're practically holding paws/hands.

8 Eskimo Kisses bestfriends #babyanddog #cantstopsmiling — (@danii220494) # Nothing beats an Eskimo kiss from the one you love, especially when it's furry and has a wet nose.

9 Smothering Love these 2 As much as they love each other #englishbulldog #bullyproblems #bully #babyanddog — (@deputyeatingdou) # If you don't smother each other, does the love even really exist?

10 Sloppy Kisses katrestrepo25 at http://t.co/VpU6Bmlpay #tbt #Owen #Bella #baby #2012 #friendsforever #babyanddog #kisses #shephe... — (@2dayswork) # Sometimes, you just have to focus on getting a big ol' sloppy and wet kiss from your other half.

11 Dog Pony Casey and Tucker. #SADDLEUP #momlife #babyanddog — (@jennielobb) # Who needs a rocking horse when you have a dog? It doesn't hurt that it is comfortable and does tricks, too.

12 Christmas Memories Create Christmas memories. #christmasmemories #christmas #babyanddog #bigdog #christmastree #memories #creatememories #dogsmakelifebetter — (@hollybaby_paws) # This is prime holiday season material, you guys.

13 More Smothering So, so cute ! #babyanddog — (@marjana68) # Like I said, true love doesn't exist without a healthy dose of smothering. Extra points when you turn into a sandwich.

14 Feeling Cheeky The face you make when someone grabs your cheeks. #cheeks #baby #dog #babyanddog #ilovedogs #labrador #cute #adorable — (@hollybaby_paws) # Something tells me this little one is an aspiring dentist. The dog, on the other hand, probably thinks — and hopes — otherwise.

15 Look Of Love My 7 month old is looking for her #dog...he's at the groomer's 😂 #babyanddog #dogandbaby #newmom #parenting #motherhood — (@rosalindprieto) # Nothing is better when you find a friend that you can see eye to eye with, especially if they're a tiny human or a tiny pup.

16 Confusion Luca's utter confusion as to what it poking out of Luis mouth 🤔😐 #frenchbulldog #babyanddog https://t.co/NUWcSuInSF — (@frenchie_cute) # But seriously, why do some dogs have tongues that are half the size of their head? I can relate to this kid's confusion.

17 Couch Potoates Watching tv with my bestie 😍 #sister #baby #beste #love #babyanddog #cavoodle #cavapoo #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofm... — (@stuffedteddy) # Watching television just isn't the same without your best friend by your side.

18 Dog Sofa sheistheboss #bullterrier #dog #babyanddog — (@july_carbajalg) # Who needs a pillow when they've got a trusty bulldog? When you're still a tiny human being, few things are comfier than a cuddly dog.

19 Beauty Sleep El hombro de mi humano alcanza para los dos 💓#quiltersofinstagram #quiltrochileno #maximilianoypenny #babyanddog — (@pennydelamancha) # I can't handle all of this sleepy cuteness.

20 Sloppy Kiss True love! 👶❤🐶 #servican #truelove #pitbull #baby #dog #doggy #babygirl #babydog #babyanddog #cute #socute #nice #a... — (@cladiacardena) # The more kisses, the better. It's a sign of true friendship, so keep 'em coming, pup.

21 Travel Buddies Listos para irnos de paseo!!! #babiesanddogs #pugstagram #pugslife #pugs #pugsnotdrugs #babyanddog #amigosdeaventur... — (@puglee_pug) # Not sure where these two are going, but where ever it is, I'd like to come along.

22 Fluff With the coolest girl ever! @Carters @BumboUSA #babyanddog #dogs — (@lexithesamoyed) # Between the fluff and the cute, nearly bald baby, this photo is just too adorable for words.

23 New Friends When Felicity met Polly 😍 #babyanddog #friends #pug #pugpuppy #puppy #love @katie_lou_chadders http://t.co/qNFkEQz4HZ — (@joy_photocam) # Fact: Baby humans and dogs are really just meant to be together.

24 Comfort C loves Maddie. #babyanddog — (@cjanelee) # Like I said, dogs make the most comfortable friends, and you can tell that this babe knows that she's found a keeper.