25 Adorable Photos Of Babies & Pups, Because 2018 Is The Year Of The Dog
There is one thing we can all agree on: Nothing is cuter than a baby with a dog. And as we are approaching 2018, the Year of the Dog, according to the Chinese Zodiac, it only makes sense for us to share these adorable photos of babies with dogs with you. How can you resist tiny humans interacting with furry, slobbery, four-legged animal friends? Thankfully, the Internet has no shortage of such wonderful content.
Besides, there are just so many benefits to letting a baby hang out with a dog. Studies show that it lowers the risk of allergies, especially during the first few months of life, according Today's Parent. Plus, the adorable interactions can pave the way for building and maintaining emotional bonds, even if it is a relationship between a pet and a baby, as reported Parents. Finally, you can snap millions of sweet and cuddly photos that will get you all the likes on social media. And if you get them printed and framed? Hello, perfect nursery decor.
To top it off, looking at photos of babies and dogs is the best way to get that warm and fuzzy feeling after one rollercoaster of a year. Se we won't hold you up any longer: Here are 25 adorable photos of babies and dogs to remind you that there is still goodness in this world.
1Got Your Nose
I got your nose. #huskylove #babylovesme #igotyournose #clingy #puppylove #clingybaby #love #hugs #bff #mainsqueeze #ilovedogs #babyanddog— (@hollybaby_paws) #
When so many adults pull the "I got your nose" joke on you, it only makes sense to do pass it on to your favorite pup.
2Stare Down
Look who's talking #puglove #babyanddog #pugs #besties 😍🐶👶🏻❤️😍😘💙💚 https://t.co/Y1Ll4ZmZxI— (@vicki_os) #
They may not speak our language just yet, but it's pretty obvious that these two cuties are having some intense conversation.
3Eye To Eye
Olivia et ibis 💙💙💙 #babygirl #chihuahua #babyandchihuahua #babyanddog... http://t.co/Ohk2a6GBVx #dogs— (@guillembaches) #
How can you resist humans and pups that are basically the same size? Actually, they look like they might be the same age as well.
4Stop Crying
👶は泣いて。 🐶は変なとこから📺鑑賞中。 #frenchbulldog #babyanddog #9months http://t.co/xl6G7lugFF— (@frenchie_cute) #
Don't worry, mamas. Even dogs don't understand those random temper tantrums, but they will try to soothe the baby just the same.
5Yum
Love these 2. ❤️🐶👶#babyanddog https://t.co/aNXqlznHEg— (@winemomboss) #
When your kid is so sweet that you can gobble him up, you'll probably end up with a photo like this one, especially if your pooch agrees with you.
6Forehead Kisses
Here's a kiss goodnight. 😘#germanshepherd #doggies #kindness #teachthemyoung #kissmybooboo #ilovedogs #kissgoodnight #babyanddog #kikiworks— (@hollybaby_paws) #
Forehead kisses are already cute, but when it's given to a dog by a baby, how can you not die a little inside?
7Naptime
Buongiorno! #wakeup #bambinieanimali #babyanddog— (@mysocialpet_it) #
Honestly, few things are cuter than a baby and dog napping together. And OMG they're practically holding paws/hands.
8Eskimo Kisses
bestfriends #babyanddog #cantstopsmiling— (@danii220494) #
Nothing beats an Eskimo kiss from the one you love, especially when it's furry and has a wet nose.
9Smothering
Love these 2 As much as they love each other #englishbulldog #bullyproblems #bully #babyanddog— (@deputyeatingdou) #
If you don't smother each other, does the love even really exist?
10Sloppy Kisses
katrestrepo25 at http://t.co/VpU6Bmlpay #tbt #Owen #Bella #baby #2012 #friendsforever #babyanddog #kisses #shephe...— (@2dayswork) #
Sometimes, you just have to focus on getting a big ol' sloppy and wet kiss from your other half.
11Dog Pony
Casey and Tucker. #SADDLEUP #momlife #babyanddog— (@jennielobb) #
Who needs a rocking horse when you have a dog? It doesn't hurt that it is comfortable and does tricks, too.
12Christmas Memories
Create Christmas memories. #christmasmemories #christmas #babyanddog #bigdog #christmastree #memories #creatememories #dogsmakelifebetter— (@hollybaby_paws) #
This is prime holiday season material, you guys.
13More Smothering
So, so cute ! #babyanddog— (@marjana68) #
Like I said, true love doesn't exist without a healthy dose of smothering. Extra points when you turn into a sandwich.
14Feeling Cheeky
The face you make when someone grabs your cheeks. #cheeks #baby #dog #babyanddog #ilovedogs #labrador #cute #adorable— (@hollybaby_paws) #
Something tells me this little one is an aspiring dentist. The dog, on the other hand, probably thinks — and hopes — otherwise.
15Look Of Love
My 7 month old is looking for her #dog...he's at the groomer's 😂 #babyanddog #dogandbaby #newmom #parenting #motherhood— (@rosalindprieto) #
Nothing is better when you find a friend that you can see eye to eye with, especially if they're a tiny human or a tiny pup.
16Confusion
Luca's utter confusion as to what it poking out of Luis mouth 🤔😐 #frenchbulldog #babyanddog https://t.co/NUWcSuInSF— (@frenchie_cute) #
But seriously, why do some dogs have tongues that are half the size of their head? I can relate to this kid's confusion.
17Couch Potoates
Watching tv with my bestie 😍 #sister #baby #beste #love #babyanddog #cavoodle #cavapoo #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofm...— (@stuffedteddy) #
Watching television just isn't the same without your best friend by your side.
18Dog Sofa
sheistheboss #bullterrier #dog #babyanddog— (@july_carbajalg) #
Who needs a pillow when they've got a trusty bulldog? When you're still a tiny human being, few things are comfier than a cuddly dog.
19Beauty Sleep
El hombro de mi humano alcanza para los dos 💓#quiltersofinstagram #quiltrochileno #maximilianoypenny #babyanddog— (@pennydelamancha) #
I can't handle all of this sleepy cuteness.
20Sloppy Kiss
True love! 👶❤🐶 #servican #truelove #pitbull #baby #dog #doggy #babygirl #babydog #babyanddog #cute #socute #nice #a...— (@cladiacardena) #
The more kisses, the better. It's a sign of true friendship, so keep 'em coming, pup.
21Travel Buddies
Listos para irnos de paseo!!! #babiesanddogs #pugstagram #pugslife #pugs #pugsnotdrugs #babyanddog #amigosdeaventur...— (@puglee_pug) #
Not sure where these two are going, but where ever it is, I'd like to come along.
22Fluff
With the coolest girl ever! @Carters @BumboUSA #babyanddog #dogs— (@lexithesamoyed) #
Between the fluff and the cute, nearly bald baby, this photo is just too adorable for words.
23New Friends
When Felicity met Polly 😍 #babyanddog #friends #pug #pugpuppy #puppy #love @katie_lou_chadders http://t.co/qNFkEQz4HZ— (@joy_photocam) #
Fact: Baby humans and dogs are really just meant to be together.
24Comfort
C loves Maddie. #babyanddog— (@cjanelee) #
Like I said, dogs make the most comfortable friends, and you can tell that this babe knows that she's found a keeper.
25Look!
This precious little lady is basically all of us when we see a dog. The excitement is real, people.
