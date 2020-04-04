25 Baby Photos Of Princess Charlotte That Showcase Her Royal Cuteness
On May 2, 2015, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went from a family of three to a family of four with the addition of their sweet little princess. And while the family has gone on to grow by one more tiny royal, the essence of cuteness that is Princess Charlotte has certainly not diminished. In fact, the many baby photos taken of Princess Charlotte over the years are the perfect cure for any bad day.
In her four short years on Earth, Princess Charlotte has blessed her loyal subjects with more than her fair share of adorable moments. From her first appearance after she was born, to those candy cane photos, to heartwarming moments with her family, Princess Charlotte is almost too sweet for words. Many of her more iconic moments came in her later years, like that little wave and her signature sassiness, but her baby photos are just as cute, if not even more so. Fortunately, due to the numerous public outings by the royal family and presence of the media (not to mention all the beautiful photos taken by mom Kate Middleton), there are plenty of Princess Charlotte photos to gush over.
So, sit back, relax, and enjoy some serious cuteness. These baby photos of Princess Charlotte are sure to make your day.
Princess Charlotte Makes Her Debut
Only a bit of Princess Charlotte's sweet little baby face is visible in photos of her first appearance with her parents after she was born, but the moment is so touching. And just look at what a little bundle she was!
Princess Charlotte Snuggled In Her Carseat
Princess Charlotte looked like an actual cloud all bundled up in her carseat.
Prince George Holding His Baby Sister
Princess Charlotte Lounging In Her Bassinet
Yes, a baby's christening is an important event, but so is a little one just lounging in a bassinet.
Kate Middleton Gushing Over Baby Charlotte
Photos of parents smiling down at their babies are something special, and this one is no exception.
Princess Charlotte And Her Tiny Fists
Is this basically the same photo, just zoomed in? Yes. Is it worth looking at again to see Princess Charlotte's little fists up close? Also yes.
Sleepy Princess Charlotte
Is she squinting into the sun or falling asleep? I'm not sure, but either way it sure is cute.
Princess Charlotte, AKA Queen Of Little Hair Bows
Princess Charlotte On The Move
Princess Charlotte Sitting On The Queen's Lap
Princess Charlotte Smitten With Her Stuffed Puppy
Princess Charlotte Enjoying A Fall Day
Princess Charlotte And Her Rosy Cheeks
Princess Charlotte's First Ski Trip
Royal family ski trips have become the norm, but little Charlotte in ski gear can never get old. And this shot of her and Prince William is the perfect memento from the trip.
Princess Charlotte All Bundled Up
As cute as the ski photo of Princess Charlotte and Prince William may be, the whole family snuggled up on the slopes is even sweeter.
Princess Charlotte Enters The Toddler Years
A baby that small with fingers pushed against their gums? Most likely teething. And while those long nights may not be some of her parents' favorite memories, this photo makes it all so cute, somehow.
Princess Charlotte's Candy Cane
Are you really a fan of the royal family if you're not completely obsessed with Princess Charlotte enjoying a candy cane after Christmas services?
Princess Charlotte And Her Little Peacoat
Is that a pint-sized peacoat I spy? Princess Charlotte inherited her mom's impeccable taste in fashion early on.
Princess Charlotte Shows Off Her Precious Smile
Princess Charlotte has one of the prettiest smiles in all of Kensington Palace and it was there from the very beginning.
Princess Charlotte Stops To Smell The Flowers
Princess Charlotte's little pouty smile in this photo is officially my laptop background.
Princess Charlotte Looking A Bit Miffed
Will we ever know what Princess Charlotte was pointing at with such 'tude? Probably not. But we do know that it was pretty stinking cute.
Princess Charlotte Shows Off Her Many Baby Teeth
Little baby teeth are another reason to obsess over Princess Charlotte's baby photos. She has a mouth full of pearly whites already.
Princess Charlotte Practicing Her Royal Wave
Princess Charlotte is the picture of royalty here with her family, all dressed up for a special occasion. It's easy to see the elegant princess she'll grow into.
Princess Charlotte Mesmerized By Balloon Animals
Even royal babies enjoy a good time with balloon animals and Princess Charlotte looks enamored with this ballon sword.
These are far from all of the adorable photos of the little princess, but they are a beautiful snapshot of her early days growing happily with her family.