Winter gets a bad rap for causing dry skin, but an itchy, flaky face or body can happen any time of year. When you're a mom, you need recommendations that work — and work fast. Mamas swear by these best skin care products for dry skin for the face and body. No, they won't just take up valuable real estate in your medicine cabinet.

Mothers are experts on many things, but they’re especially well-acquainted with moisturizing products, in part because pregnancy is known for causing very dry skin. “It’s common for pregnant women to have dry skin during pregnancy," per Healthline. "Hormone changes cause your skin to lose elasticity and moisture as it stretches and tightens to accommodate a growing belly. This can lead to flaky skin, itchiness, or other symptoms.” One of the moms I polled said her skin and scalp were so itchy and dry during her pregnancy that she had actual scratch marks on her body.

Skin will return to its usual state postpartum, once hormones have leveled out, but it’s always good to have a good moisturizer (and to use it every day). In addition to soothing your skin, the right moisturizing products can protect your skin (especially if they include SPF) and safeguard skin against important yet drying ingredients, like retinol, according to Good Housekeeping. Read on for 27 mom-approved moisturizers, all price-points included.