Much has been written of the royal mothers. Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth herself. They've been scrutinized and discussed, fawned over and criticized. But what about their parenting partners? In these photos of royal dads with their kids from over the years, it's pretty apparent that they have their own style going on totally separate from the moms and it's totally adorable.

The royal family consists of several different branches, but perhaps the best known members are Prince Charles and his children, Prince William and Prince Harry. Both of Prince Charles' sons are fathers themselves at this point. Prince William has three children with wife Kate Middleton while Prince Harry is dad to 1-year-old Archie with wife Meghan Markle.

As some of the most photographed people on the planet, there are loads of moments to be captured between the royal dads and their kids. Some more formal and other sweet candid times that are obviously everyone's favorites. As far back as when Prince Charles himself was just a little royal boy wearing short pants and hanging out with his own dad, the venerable Prince Philip.

The familial bond between royal dads and their kids is always a real treat to catch. Thankfully (for us) it seems like there's always a camera close by to catch them.

Fun On The Swings PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Prince Philip looked like the fun dad pushing Princess Anne and Prince Charles on a swing in 1955.

Cool Dad In A Boat -/AFP/Getty Images Is there any dad cooler than Prince Philip driving 7-year-old Prince Charles around in a boat in 1955? Look at that sweater and the hair.

Matching Family Kilts PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Matching kilts for Princes Philip and Charles and Princess Anne are a real family look.

Just Two Future Kings Holding Hands David Levenson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Charles looked like he was having a great time hanging out with 2-year-old Prince William after their family holiday at Balmoral in Scotland in 1984.

Prince Harry Holding On Tight To Dad Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images In 1986, Prince Charles carried 1-year-old Prince Harry around Highgrove Estate and the little boy looked like he was holding on for dear life.

Lichtenstein It Up Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images Prince Charles and Princess Anne were still happy to hang out with his dad Prince Philip on New Year's Eve in 1965 as teenagers, perhaps because they were all hanging out in Lichtenstein.

Splendor In The Grass -/AFP/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth was still Princess Elizabeth back in 1949 when she and Prince Philip laid in the grass with their 1-year-old son Prince Charles at Windlesham Moor in Surrey. And they all look so happy.

History Repeats Itself Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Prince Charles also looked at his oldest son when he was 1 year old as the two curled up in the grass in Aukland, New Zealand in 1983.

Wild About Harry Colin Davey/Hulton Archive/Getty Images In 1999, Prince Harry looked like he was trying to be cool when his dad gave him a hug, but Prince Charles didn't care.

More Kisses For Harry Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images Prince Charles just loves kissing Prince Harry at his polo matches, like this time in 1991.

The Lads At Polo James Whatling/Justin Goff/UK Press/Getty Images Prince William, Prince Harry, and Prince Charles all looked cool together at Cirencester Park Polo Club. It's the matching uniforms I think.

Prince Charles Bonds With Harry In Africa Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images After the death of Princess Diana in 1997, Prince Charles wanted to take his sons away from the United Kingdom to heal. They went to Africa, where they visited a Zulu village and bonded.

The Prodigal Son Returns Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry came home from a tour with the Royal Air Force in Afghanistan in 2008 and not only was his older brother carrying his bag for him, his dad looked pleased as punch.

Standing Behind Their Dad Tim Graham/Corbis Historical/Getty Images When Prince Charles married Camilla Parker-Bowles in 2005 his sons were right there to support him. Second marriages can be tricky with kids, especially after they lost their own mom in 1997, but Prince Harry and Prince William were all smiles for their dad.

A New Dad Is Made Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images When Prince William became a dad for the first time in July 2013 to Prince George, a new age of royal dads started.

The Invention Of The Royal Crouch Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images At Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015, Prince George wore his father's hand-me-downs and also introduced the world to Prince William's secret parenting tool; crouching down and getting personal with his kids.

Cuddling Sweet Charlotte Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Prince William was a hands-on dad right away, hugging his daughter Princess Charlotte in Victoria, Canada in 2016.

Hugs For Prince George Too Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images On that same day Prince William had lots of hugs for Prince George, too.

Still Hugging After All These Years Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Prince Louis made Prince William a dad of three in 2018, he took over the spot in his dad's arms at the Trooping The Colours in 2019. And he looked pretty relaxed there, too.

He Gets A Kick Out Of Her WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Princess Charlotte joined her family at her baby brother's christening in July 2018, she famously told the reporters standing close by "You're not coming." Her dad didn't laugh, but he sure looked like he wanted to.

He Can't Resist George Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Prince William gave baby Prince George a good old snuggle at the Taronga Zoo in 2014.

Schoolyard Dad WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton are both reportedly devoted to doing the school drop off, but Prince William did it solo on Prince George's first day of school at St. Thomas's Battersea in September 2017.

The Family That Claps Together Comic Relief/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If there's a more coordinated family than the Cambridges during their "clap for carers" in April 2020, I've certainly never seen them.

Walking The Christmas Walk Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images On Christmas Day 2019 Prince William joined the rest of the royal family on their annual walk to church at St. Mary Magdalene. This time, the kids joined in their fancy coat finest.

Three Cheers For A Soccer Dad Stephen Pond/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents at an Aston Villa football match in October 2019 and boy, did these two take it seriously.

Prince Harry Joins The Dad Club WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry looked truly ecstatic to become a dad for the first time in May 2019. He and wife Meghan Markle made it clear from the outset they were all about baby boy Archie.

Showing Archie The Ropes Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry brought Meghan Markle and Archie along to watch him play polo in July 2019.

A Private Moment Sussex Royal/Instagram Prince Harry broke with protocol to enjoy a private christening with baby Archie, but he still shared a precious photo of his new little family on the Sussex Royal Instagram page.

Proud As Punch Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images When Archie joined his parents on a tour of Africa in October 2019, he was seen in public for the first time in ages when he met Archbishop Desmond Tutu. And let's face it, he was so adorable he was worth the wait.