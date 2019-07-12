35 Baby Names Inspired By Fire For Your Passionate Fire Sign

Saying someone has a fiery personality can, depending on the context, either be an insult or a compliment. But maybe that "fiery" personality can't be helped. Every astrological sign is associated with one of the four natural elements: earth, air, water, and, you guessed it, fire. So if your child is an Aries (March 21 to April 19), a Leo (July 23 to August 22) or a Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21) get ready for a lively baby. Thankfully, there are more than a few fire-themed baby names that will fit their spitfire personality perfectly.

Every sign of the Zodiac is different and, of course, every individual is unique. But the three fire signs have certain personality traits in common — they're all passionate, warm-hearted, generous, and adventurous. They're not easily intimidated and don't shirk from having the spotlight on them (though some may seek it more than others). These signs, as you can imagine, also have a tendency to be temperamental, and may be a bit prone to being too honest and saying the wrong thing or not especially caring if they're hurting your feelings — they're fire signs. Fire doesn't discriminate what it burns down: once it gets going it just kinda tears on through.

Fire may seem scary (and, I won't lie, it can be), but a good blaze is sometimes necessarily for life to come forth stronger and more powerfully. Moreover, fire represents light, creativity, and inspiration... and has inspired some truly excellent baby names:

Blaise Shutterstock The name itself is evocative of fire, but it comes from the Latin "blaesus" which means "lisping" or "stuttering." And, like, what an absurd but hilarious thing to have your name mean! And such a contrast to, like, BLAZE! I love the dichotomy.

Aidan Aidan is a Celtic name meaning "little fire." Since 2008, Aiden (with an e) has been among the top 20 boys names, according the the Social Security Administration. The highest the OG spelling has ever made it is the Top 40.

Stella Stella is a name of Latin origin and literally means "star," (which is a burning ball of gas so I'm counting it as fire). There are lots of Romance language variations you could go with here, including but certainly not limited to: Estelle, Estella, Estrella. They're all cute!

Brenton Brenton is an Old English place name, deriving from "brend" or "brent," meaning burned and "ton" for "town." So Brenton is "dweller of the burnt town."

Mishal This Quaranic, unisex name means "light" or "lantern."

Aideen Shutterstock The feminine version of Aidan, Aideen is an Irish girl's name meaning "fiery."

Ignatius Ignatius is a Latin name meaning "fiery one." (It has the same root as "ignite.") There have been a number of Catholic saints to bear this name. It was also the middle name of Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur (Ignatius) Conan Doyle.

Barak Of course it's hard to hear "Barak" without thinking of the 44th president, but the name is of Hebrew origin and means "lightning." In the Bible, Barak was an ancient Israelite ruler and general.

Flint Flint is an English place name that refers to being born (or living) near a flint quarry. Flint, of course, is a stone that can be used to create fire.

Phoenix The Phoenix is a mythological bird that bursts into flames and then is reborn from the ashes of its former self. It's a powerful metaphor, popular myth, and an increasingly popular, though still not common, baby name.

Vesta Vesta was the Roman goddess of the hearth (or fireplace), as well as of the home and family. You could also go with the name of her Greek counterpart, Hestia.

Keegan Shutterstock Keegan is the anglicization of the Irish clan name "Mac Aodhagáin" and can also be translated as Egan. It means "son of Aodh" or "son of fire."

Soleil Soleil is the French word for sun and is pronounced "so-lay." It is also the real name of Punky Brewster star Soleil Moon Frye.

Ember Ember is, you know, an ember! A smoldering piece of coal or fire. It's a more modern name and a cool spin on the more popular Amber.

Aster Aster comes from modern Greek asteri meaning star. (Aster is also a flower, and is incidentally the birth flower for the month of September!)

Drake Old English (draca) by way of Old Norse (draki), Drake means "dragon." There was a lot of Nordic/English overlap what with those Vikings setting up colonies and pillaging and stuff.

Apollo Apollo was the sun god of Greek mythology. OK, hear me out, folks: this name would be especially great if your baby was a Leo (since Leo is ruled by the sun) and you had a daughter who was a Cancer (ruled by the moon) and then you could name her Artemis, for Apollo's twin sister. So literary, you guys.

Enya Shutterstock The origin of this Irish girl's name is unclear. It could mean "seed" or it could be of the same origin as Aidan, and therefore mean "fiery." (Sidebar: lots of Irish names that mean fiery.)

Luz Luz is the Spanish word meaning "light." It comes from the same Latin root that gives us names like Lucia, Lucy, and Lucille, among others.

Elio Elio is an Italian and Spanish version of Helios, the Greek god of the sun.

Aditya This Hindu name means "of Aditi," Aditi being the mother of the gods. So the Adityas are specific Hindu gods born of Aditi. As a singular "Aditya," however, the name refers to the sun god, Surya. (So you could certainly also go for Surya as well!)

Anshul Anshul is a Hindi boy's name meaning "sunbeam," and, frankly, I think that is just lovely.

Eliana The meaning of Eliana is a little up in the air. In Hebrew, it means "God has answered," but this name could also be another reference to Helios, the sun god, so Eliana would then mean "daughter of the sun."

Aonani Shutterstock Aonani is a Hawaiian name meaning "beautiful light."

Brigit Brigit is a variation of Brighid, who was the Irish goddess of fire and poetry, which is quite the combination.

Alina Alina is a Slavic name meaning "bright and beautiful."

Anwar This Arabic name changes slightly depending on whether it's traditionally given to boys or girls. As a boy's name, Anwar means "luminous." As a girl's name, it means "a collection of lights."

Kiran Not to be confused with the Celtic Ciaran, meaning "little dark-haired one," Kiran is a Sanskrit name meaning "ray of light."

Lucian Lucian is a French name meaning "light." Feminized, it is Lucienne.

Damini Shutterstock This is an Indian girl's name that means "lightning." OMG, you could have a little Damini and Barak and they would be The Lightning Twins and someone do this so I can live vicariously through you, please and thank you.

Loki He's not just the favorite antagonist of the Marvel Comic Universe. Loki is the ancient Norse god of mischief and fire. His name, in fact, is argued to come from logi, the Old Norse word for "flame."

Ilona Ilona is a name common throughout Eastern Europe that means "beauty and light." It comes from the Greek name Elena.

Kalama Kalama is a Hawaiian name that means "flaming torch," and I feel like if your name means "flaming torch" you're going to grow up to be a magical badass... or you're going to spend a lot of time trying to kill Frankenstein's monster with the other villagers. Either way... sort of a win?

Nura This Quaranic name is a variation of the name Nur and means "light and radiance."