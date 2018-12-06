Colton Underwood may not have won Becca Kufrin's heart during last season of The Bachelorette, but he's already won over the hearts of plenty of contestants on his season of The Bachelor. ABC just released the list of women who will be vying for his heart, and as always, there are a few whose "professions" don't quite make sense. Here are four Bachelor Season 23 contestants' professions that have Twitter confused.

Firstly, here's a little background on this season of The Bachelor. Colton Underwood is a professional football player who once played for the NFL on the San Diego Chargers. On Becca's season of The Bachelorette, he made it to the top four contestants. He wasted no time away from the Bachelor universe, and he immediately jetted off to paradise — literally. He showed up on Bachelor in Paradise fresh off of his breakup with Becca, but left during week 4.

This upcoming season of The Bachelor is filled with contestants who have pretty classic professions for Bachelor contestants. There's a realtor, a medical sales representative, a dental hygienist, and a recruiter. There are also a few with professions that don't sound much like professions at all. Without further delay, here are said "professions" and a little about the contestants behind them:

1 Sloth Courtesy of ABC Alex D., 23, from Boston has her profession listed as a sloth. "When she's not cheering on the Patriots or the Red Sox, she's working as an account manager for an IT staffing agency," her bio reads on ABC's website. "Alex talks fast, but tends to move slowly...verrrrrrrrrrry slowly." OK, so it sounds like her profession is actually an account manager, but she identifies as more of a sloth. Plenty of people on Twitter actually thought it was awesome:

2 Cinderella Courtesy of ABC Erin, 28, hails from Plano, Texas. According to her ABC bio, she has a full time job at her stepmother's home improvement business — plus plenty of other modern Cinderella qualities. "She's not afraid to get her hands dirty but cleans up nicely. When she's not working, Erin enjoys ballroom dancing (as long as it's not too late of a night)," her bio reads. "Erin also loves expensive shoes but admits she can do a better job keeping track of them. She loves pumpkin spice lattes." OK, we get it Erin, you're a modern-day Cinderella. Twitter was a bit confused by this one:

3 Never Been Kissed Courtesy of ABC No, Heather did not work on the 1999 classic romantic comedy Never Been Kissed. The 22-year-old Carlsbad, California resident "has never kissed a boy!" despite being "a thrill-seeker who enjoys bungee jumping, skydiving and river-rafting," as per to her ABC bio. Colton has made headlines for being a virgin, so he and Heather may have something to bond over. Hopefully she'll share her actual career once the season premieres. Like me, Twitter had jokes about the movie Never Been Kissed.