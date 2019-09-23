Will your baby be celebrating Halloween for the first time this year? If your little prince is inspiring you to come up with a regal theme, why not dress him up in a Prince Harry Halloween costume? England's Duke of Sussex, sixth in line to the throne and more commonly known as Prince Harry, is a new parent himself, and as far as I can tell from this side of the pond, a super nice guy. Unless you're living under a rock, you know that he's married to American actress Meghan Markle, and together they have become a powerhouse couple of philanthropic endeavors. After all, what good is all that royal prestige, history and money if you're not actually doing something with it?

Prince Harry served in the British military for 10 years and is a patron of The Invictus Games, an organization that uses the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those in the military. Travalyst, a new program he founded with several travel companies, aims to transform the tourism industry while improving conservation efforts at destinations around the world. And on an upcoming tour of Africa, the Sussexes (along with baby Archie!) will be focusing on positive efforts being made there, from women's rights to the environment. And while the couple is no stranger to controversy, as People reported, I'd like to say a polite "shove it" to all their critics: I think they're amazing!

Here's to castles and princes and polo matches, oh my! Your little one will definitely be holding court in any of these Prince Harry-inspired costumes this Halloween:

1. The formal, tuxedo look

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Nothing says a dashing young prince more than a classic black tuxedo with bow tie (Prince Harry is also giving me serious 007 vibes in this photo, which was taking at the premiere of "The Lion King" in London). How adorable is this baby tuxedo onesie from Bloomingdales?

2. The sporty, polo player look

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

We love Prince Harry's sporty polo player look, but thought putting a Ralph Lauren "USA" spin on the classic sport made sense! Pair this polo shirt (currently on sale) with a pair of white pants, black or navy blue socks and while a riding hat might be hard to come by in baby's size, if your little one doesn't have a little horse stuffed animal yet, I love this one from Bunnies by The Bay. Saddle up!

3. The military uniform look

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

True, this isn't the same color as Prince Harry's military uniform, worn this year at the Queen's Trooping of the Colour, but I think the message comes across loud and clear: you've got a prince on your hands with this costume! Available in infant and toddler sizes, the pull on closure makes this piece super easy to take on and off.

4. The business man look

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

More often than not, we see Prince Harry in a suit and tie, off on official royal business. The good thing about this suit, if you have a formal occasion to attend this fall with your baby, he'll already have his outfit ready! Made in the USA. And since we know Prince Harry occasionally wears a top hat, why not add one of those, too!