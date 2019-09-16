26 Photos Of Prince Harry Over The Years That Showcase His Remarkable Journey

It's easy to think that Meghan Markle is the most popular member of the royal family — and she might be, right now. But a lot of that has to do with her beau, who's been one of the most beloved royals for years. He just celebrated his 35th birthday on Sept. 15 and these photos of Prince Harry over the years show how he's grown from his mother's sweet boy into a caring, devoted man who cares so much about others.

Like many, Prince Harry went through a time of struggle, during which he was not all that popular. He's even spoken about those years in interviews, explaining what was going on in his young life and heart that made him rebel against the stricture of royal life. The death of his mother, Princess Diana, at the age of just 12 hit him hard, and he bottled up that grief and channeled it into mischievousness, according to Newsweek.

Eventually, though, he said he "pulled my head out of the sand, started listening to people and decided to use my role for good. I am now fired up and energized and love charity stuff, meeting people and making them laugh," he told Newsweek in 2017.

That turnaround was one of the best things to see for fans, as Prince Harry seemed to take charge of his life and future. The life he's living now just showcases to the world what a great second act can follow heartbreak.

First Uniform The official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated a visit to Nepal from Prince Harry with a throwback photo to his first visit in the country. "The Duke of Sussex has had a longstanding connection to The Ghurkas and the people of Nepal beginning at a very young age," the image was captioned.

A Skeptical Boy Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images In 1998, Prince Charles and Prince Harry struck similar expressions as they watched a World Cup game between England and Colombia held in France. England performed for their royals and won 2-0, according to WMMO.

The Long Walk Sion Touhig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nothing was more tragic than watching Prince William and Prince Harry weather the storm that arose following their mother's death. Their grief was palpable during those few instances when they made public appearances, including the funeral procession that took place in September 1997.

Smiling Again MJ Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It was good to see Prince Harry's smile return again, as seem in the above photo showing him at the 1999 wedding of family friend Ed Van Cutsem.

The Wolf Of Wall Street WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Both Prince William and Prince Harry took part in an event to raise funds for BGC Partners. The company lost 658 employees in the 9/11 attacks and now hold an annual fundraiser on the date. On the 12th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in 2013, the princes joined stock traders in making deals, according to ITV.

Time Out On Vacation Julian Herbert/Getty Images News/Getty Images Family time became more important than ever after the death of Princess Diana. For instance, in 2002 Prince Charles took a ski trip with his sons, Prince Harry and Prince William.

Trooping the Colour Scott Barbour/Getty Images News/Getty Images On their way to 2003's Trooping the Colour, the Queen's birthday celebration, the princes waved to their adoring fans.

So Lifelike! Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's no secret that the young prince was a popular with girls. When his wax statue was unveiled at Madam Tussaud's, it gave more ladies than ever the chance to get up close and personal with the royal for a pic of their own.

Cuddling Up In Sydney Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry's 2018 visit to Australia with Meghan Markle wasn't his first time in the country. In 2003, he got up close and personal with a couple of koalas at the Taronga Zoo, according to INSIDER.

Early Military Training Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry's military career began early and seemed a natural fit for the wilder of the royal brothers. In the photo above, according to PopSugar, he drills with members of the Eton College Combined Cadet Force, a program sponsored by the Ministry of Defense.

Working Man Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Back in 2004, the prince visited a children's charity in Lesotho where he rolled up his sleeves and got to work. It was part of a two-month working trip he took with his charity, Sentebale, according to The Telegraph. On the trip, the newspaper reported, he met an orphan that he was later reunited with during his 2015 trip to the country.

Great Relationships Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry shared a laugh with his father's brand-new wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, during Trooping the Colour in 2005. Prince Charles and Camilla tied the knot in April that same year, according to Good Housekeeping. In Harry: A Biography Of A Prince, Prince Harry said there is no ill will between him and Camilla, according to the International Business Times. "She’s not a wicked stepmother. Look at the position she’s coming into. Don’t feel sorry for me and William, feel sorry for her,” he said.

Time Out In The Alps Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The family stopped for a break and a photo-op during their ski weekend in Klosters, Switzerland. There was a mild upset during the shoot as the prince was overheard muttering criticism of the press, according to Getty.

Getting Cozy Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry's longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend Chelsea Davy joined him for a cricket match in Antigua, according to The Washington Post. They weren't afraid to break royal protocol and show a little PDA.

A Heart Of Gold Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Prince Harry's kind heart was already starting to show in 2008 as he met with patients at University Hospital in Cardiff. That smile indicates a love for this kind of work that just can't be faked.

Never Too Old For Fun WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images Long before he was a dad, or even a husband, people saw the kind of connection with children that made everyone know he'd be a great dad. In the photo above, according to Marie Claire, he's seen at the WellChild awards in London.

Always Represent Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Even when he's having fun he's doing it to benefit others. In this photo, Prince Harry is seen participating in a polo match on behalf of his African charity, Sentebale. The group works to better the mental and physical health of children affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

A Prince For All Occasions Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Some confusion seemed to be taking place over one of the trophies at an event Prince Harry attended in 2011. No doubt he brought the situation quickly under control with his trademark humor.

Back To Being A Student Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images The prince spoke as best he could with deaf students at a school in Lesotho sponsored by his charity Sentebale, according to Perth Now. He wasn't above being the student on this day, as the school's attendees helped him learn to communicate.

Impressive Feats WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Invictus Games are one of Prince Harry's biggest projects. In this photo above, he may have been scouting out some talent as he watched a rowing demonstration at the River and Rowing Museum in London. He was visiting the Row2Recover team, which is comprised of wounded warriors, according to PopSugar.

Posing With Friends And Fans WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2017, Prince Harry posed with competitors in the Invictus Games as he took in the Army vs. Navy rugby match at Twickenham.

Speaking To The World Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2015, Prince Harry chatted with staff and students at Siyabonga Secondary School in South Africa during a visit. He spoke about how his 10 years in the Army helped shape him into a leader, according to Ghana Now.

Always A Prince Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the launch event for the Invictus Games held in Orlando in 2016, Prince Harry, NBC's Jenna Bush Hager asked him if he'd be interested in dating her sister, Barbara, according to The Mirror, to which he jokingly replied: "We can maybe talk off air."

Learning The Ropes WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nazhath Faheema, a Muslim Youth Ambassador of Peace, was the lucky one chosen to sit by the prince during a Ramadan breaking fast meal on his trip to Singapore, Channel News Asia reported. She educated him on the tradition of breaking fast with dates and porridge.

No Nerves Here WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Back in May 2018, was Prince Harry feeling jitters on his wedding day to Meghan Markle? He certainly didn't appear to be. Just awash with excitement for this step that would start his next phase of life as a husband and father in addition to heir to the throne.