I don't think there's any parent who can confidently say they've never yelled at their child. I certainly have (and do I feel guilty about it immediately afterwards? Yes, yes I do). Turns out, your toddler is processing a lot when you yell at them, and as you might expect, pretty much none of what they're processing is positive.

Multiple studies have shown that yelling at children is detrimental to their mental well being, according to an article in the Journal of Child Psychology. Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh discovered after two years of studying children who are yelled at consistently by their parents that “harsh verbal discipline” — cursing, insults, and shouting — can be just as harmful to kids as hitting or spanking. Meghan Leahy, a mother of three and parenting expert for The Washington Post, writes that when a parent yells, “You’re either growing aggression or growing shame. Those are not characteristics that any parents want in their kids. If you yell at your child, you either create somebody who yells back at you or somebody who is shamed and retreats."

Now, while I want to take a look at what children are feeling when a parent yells at them, I also want to stress that we are all human. It's important to keep all of this in mind and practice techniques to decrease yelling, but also to give yourself a break if it happens. We are all flawed humans, but luckily the resiliency of children means there is always another chance to be better. If nothing else, take a look at the parenting style of the Innuit living in the Arctic Circle. They do not believe in anger, as reported by NPR, saying that anger has no purpose and just "wastes time" (I see their point). They believe in storytelling as an approach to discipline, making yelling unnecessary. Kids whose parents don't take alternative approaches to yelling, on the other hand, often have the following thoughts when they're the target of a parent's temper.

1. I'm scared Pansfun Images/Stocksy Yelling, no matter what context, is an expression of anger. And as a result, it can scare children and make them feel insecure. Psychology Today highlighted a recent study published in Journal of Child Development which discovered children raised in an environment where yelling is common are more likely to develop psychological issues and conditions such as anxiety, depression, stress and behavioral problems.

2. Can I trust you? In a report published by the American Academy of Pediatrics, researchers discovered that "a chronic pattern of psychological maltreatment destroys a child's sense of self and personal safety." In other words, a child's confidence and trust in you grows weaker and weaker the more yelling is used as a mode of communication. Think about tone and volume when you are correcting your child's behavior, and there are ways to effectively nurture your child as you discipline them, according to Very Well Family.

3. I don't understand Research has shown that your child is less likely to be able to process what you're saying when you've lost your temper and are yelling at them. Essentially, your tone of voice matters in getting your point across, according to Dr. Brian Gersho, a clinical psychologist. Additionally, motivation for change skews. A child will do what you say to do, not because they understand their mistake and why you're yelling, but because they simply want the yelling to stop. Instead of yelling, try a deeper tone to indicate you are unhappy and the need for discipline.