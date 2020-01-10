If your newborn sleeps best when in motion, then this new bassinet might be your new BFF. The 4Moms mamaRoo sleep bassinet offers customizable rocking settings that you can control through your smart phone. With any luck, this bassinet might even help you sleep better, too, with fewer interruptions from the baby.

By mimicking the natural motions that babies often find soothing, the mamaRoo sleep bassinet from 4Moms offers a safe and (hopefully) effective sleep environment for little ones. The bassinet features five different patterns of motion (car ride, wave, kangaroo, tree swing, and rock-a-bye), vibration options, and even the option to adjust the speed. There's also a built-in white noise machine and a timer to help establish bedtime routines. Already the recipient of a 2020 CES Innovation Award, the mamaRoo sleep bassinet will be available in early February at 4Moms.com, 4Momscanada.com, and at buy buy BABY. It will retail for $330.

This bassinet addresses an age-old problem for parents: getting enough sleep when there's a new baby in the house. "Parents lose more than six weeks of sleep in their first year with a newborn,” said Gary Waters, CEO of 4Moms. “Sleep is a major pain point for new parents, and we knew that we could develop a 4Moms product that could help alleviate the stress of bedtime, and help both babies and parents sleep better." Here's a quick vid of the rocking bassinet in action.

Samantha Darby on YouTube

While offering the same types of motion that made the 4Moms mamaRoo infant seat a hit, this bassinet also adheres to the American Academy of Pediatric's standards for safe sleep. In other words, it provides a firm, flat sleeping surface. The bassinet can even be placed in the parent's bedroom, if you're looking to practice room-sharing and co-sleeping with your infant.

However, this isn't the only smart sleeper in town. The SNOO bassinet, which retails for $1,295, also uses an app that parents can modify for the best results for their baby. (There's an option to rent the SNOO as well.) The app also provides a SNOO Sleep Log to help keep track of your baby's sleep patterns.

In any case, it looks like the era of smart bassinets is officially here. Really, any tech that can give new parents even a few more minutes of sleep is beyond worthwhile, as anyone who's cared for an infant will immediately understand. Perhaps the mamaRoo sleep bassinet will help you and your little one sleep better during those first few months together.