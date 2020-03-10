Who can resist the allure of leggings? Once you realize that leggings fit like a second skin, you can kiss all other pants goodbye. And that’s especially the case during pregnancy when comfort is key. But if you’re on the smaller size, you might find that the average pair of leggings has a bit more leg than you need. Don't worry; you're not doomed to nine months of Capri pants and ankle-length jeans. Th best maternity leggings for petite women will make you feel and look great.

Since you’re only going to need maternity clothing during your pregnancy (and those first few months postpartum), you might not want to make a huge financial investment in these additional outfits. But that’s the beauty of maternity leggings — not only are they mostly affordable, but they can pretty much be worn every day (including those first months postpartum). You can dress them up or down depending on the occasion, and you’ll always feel comfortable in them.

As far as colors go, black is by far the most popular choice. After all, a pair of black leggings will go with just about everything you own. But if you plan on living in leggings for the next few months, a pint-sized pregnant person like yourself might want to mix it up a little, too. Either way, it's nice knowing you have options... like the ones below.

1. Beyond The Bump Fold Over Belly Crop Maternity Leggings Beyond The Bump Fold Over Belly Crop Maternity Leggings A Pea in the Pod | $86 Available in sizes XS & L see on a pea in the pod These black leggings from A Pea in the Pod will be in heavy rotation in your maternity wardrobe. The opaque leggings can be dressed up or down, depending on the demands of your day, and the cropped length means you don't have to worry about bunching around your ankles.

2. Secret Fit Belly Spacedye Maternity Leggings Secret Fit Belly Spacedye Maternity Leggings Motherhood | $23 Available in sizes S-XL See on Motherhood Looking for something beyond boring black leggings? These maternity leggings from Motherhood Maternity are made from a soft and stretchy jersey knit, and come in a cool grey color. Commenters say these are "not too long" and that they don't run large (perfect for you!).

3. Belly Bandit Bump Support Cropped Leggings Belly Bandit Bump Support Capri Leggings Amazon | $55 Available in sizes S-L See on Amazon Whether you wear them over or under your bump, these Capri-length leggings are designed to give extra belly support. Plus, the "wonder weave" material helps to prevent stretch marks by keeping lotions and creams on your skin.

4. Anook Athletics Poppy Leggings, Short Poppy Leggings Short 26” Heathered Char Anook Athletics | $98 Available in sizes XS-XL See on Anook Athletics Sure, they might be a bit pricey for leggings, but this pair from Anook Athletics can take you through your entire nine months — and beyond. The leggings can expand along with your belly, and can even be worn postpartum, too, as the power mesh waistline both supports your bump and offers compression after your little one’s arrival. It also can help trap moisture and has an antimicrobial liner for ventilation (and the website says these are ideal for women under 5'6").