Where To Rent Maternity Clothes, Because It's A Brilliant & Convenient Idea

If spending money on maternity clothes makes you feel like you're tossing cash out the window, you're not alone. Pregnancy is so temporary, it's not like you can get away with convincing yourself that you're making an investment purchase. And yet, there's that little matter of needing clothes to wear. What to do? More and more expecting moms are deciding to rent outfits instead of paying full price for things they're only going to wear for a month or two at most. But where can you rent maternity clothes from?

Back in the old days, women who wanted to rent a maternity dress for a special event, say, probably had very few choices. Maybe formal wear rental places had "Mother-to-Be" sections? Or maybe not. Now, of course, you can rent literally anything on the internet (like, anything), so it only stands to reason that there would be some amazing maternity clothing rental options online. Whether you're looking to build an entire maternity wardrobe or just rent the occasional nice outfit, there are services available at a wide range of commitment and price levels. And naturally, there's way more variety than anything you'd find at a single store (online or off). Even better? There are lots of perks involved, like personal stylists and discounts on purchases.

1. Mine For Nine Mine for Nine Offering a wide variety of styles and plenty of flexibility, Mine for Nine gives you the option of borrowing or buying pieces: This black Dacja maternity dress, for example, can be borrowed for $20 per month or bought for $110. More than one item can be borrowed at a time, and most clothing can be kept longer than one month for an additional charge (with the exception of evening gowns, which can only be rented for 14 days). Orders over $75 qualify for free shipping, and Mine for Nine handles all the dry cleaning.

2. Rent The Runway Rent the Runway Expecting fashionistas everywhere rejoiced when Rent the Runway recently announced the launch of Rent the Runway Maternity. Like the regular RTR, the maternity version offers an enormous array of choices from designers including Ingrid & Isabel, Rosie Pope, Vince, Isabella Oliver, Citizens of Humanity, and more; the above blouse is from See by Chloe. Access maternity styles on rotation with RTR Unlimited ($159 per month for four items with unlimited swaps) or RTR Update ($89 month for four items per month without the swaps). There's also a "pay as you rent" feature (prices start at $30 per piece for four to eight days). Cost of shipping is included in the monthly fee and items ship in two days; RTR handles the dry cleaning. Membership comes with complimentary access to personal maternity stylists as well as a discount on purchases, and right now you can get a discounted trial month on plans: RTR Unlimited is $80; RTR Update is $69.

3. Le Tote Le Tote Another rental service that offers the curated box (or "tote") experience, Le Tote offers three levels of Maternity subscriptions, with or without accessories. Without accessories, the options are five clothing items and two accessories for $79 per month; eight clothing items for $99 per month; or ten clothing items for $119 per month. With accessories, the options are five clothing items and two accessories for $89 per month; eight clothing items for $109 per month; or ten clothing items for $129 per month. Totes are styled based on your input, but you can change the items before the tote ships. Plus, you can get as many totes as you want per month (but only one tote at a time). No purchase required, but members get 50 percent off the retail price of any items they decide they want to keep.

4. La Belle Bump La Belle Bump More personalized clothing boxes can be found at La Belle Bump. Fill out a style questionnaire and they'll send you a curated box of three items (for $69) or five items (for $99). Keep them for as long as you want, or exchange anytime. There's also a "special occasion" option which allows you to rent a single item for seven days; prices vary.