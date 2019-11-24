A car seat is one of the most important big-ticket items you'll buy for your child, and every parent wants the safest option available. Unfortunately, the most state-of-the-art models available tend to be on the pricier side. That's why Black Friday car seat sales are worth checking out: Prices are often marked down by as much as $100 on some of the most in-demand car seats on the market, so you won't have to compromise your standards to accommodate your budget.

When you're choosing a car seat, you want to make sure that it can withstand long trips and offer extensive protection when you’re on the go, but you also want it to meet your little one's specific needs. Some are made for certain age ranges or weights while others can adapt to your child’s growth throughout the years. Thanks to modern technology, there’s even a car seat that provides alerts when an unsafe situation arises once your child is strapped in. Whether you’re looking for an advanced car seat like the one mentioned or a traditional one that will last you years and convert for every stage of your child’s life (so long as they need a car seat), there are so many discounted options available... all thanks to Black Friday.

1. Sirona M with SensorSafe 2.0 Sirona M with SensorSafe 2.0 Cybex | $330 $264 See On Cybex Available on Cybex, get 20 percent off the Sirona M with SensorSafe 2.0 convertible seat ($330) from November 27 until December 2, now $264. This car seat is suitable for newborns until around the age of 4. It provides alerts when unsafe situations arise so you’ll be warned if your child is in danger, and also has linear side-impact protection so it reduces the force of an impact in the event of a collision.

2. Aton M with SafeLock Base Aton M with Safelock Base Cybex | $320 $256 See On Cybex Take advantage of 20 percent off the Atom M with Safelock Base infant car seat from November 27 until December 2, available on Cybex. Originally $320, you can get this car seat for $256 once the sale begins. It’s suitable for newborns up to the age of 18 months with an adjustable headrest that allows your child’s head to be protected as they grow. It’s also equipped with side-impact protection and an energy-absorbing shell for protection.

3. Clek Products Clek Liing Infant Car Seat Clek | $400 $320 See On Clek From November 25 to December 2, save 20 percent off Clek products for any of their in-stock items. Clek carries and infant seat, convertible seats, and booster seats so you’re bound to find a car seat that’s suitable for your child. They also sell accessories for their car seats like the base, a seat protector, and cupholders.

4. Maxi Cosi Pria 85 Max Convertible Car Seat Maxi Cosi Pria 85 Max Convertible Car Seat Strolleria | $330 $230 See On Strolleria The Maxi Cosi Pria 85 Max Convertible Car Seat ($330) is available for 30 percent off on Strolleria for $230. From now until December 2, save $100 with this Black Friday deal. With removable a seat pad and harness cover, this car seat is for children 5 to 85 pounds, and it's easy to clean in the event of any unwarranted spills or messes.