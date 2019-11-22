A stroller is one of the most expensive things you'll buy as a new parent, and with good reason: You want to make sure that the stroller you choose will keep your child safe and withstand your travels. Still, you also want something budget-friendly. That's where this year's Black Friday stroller deals come in. With up to 50 percent off, you can save big on a major investment you’ll have to make eventually.

Maybe you can finally get the one you’ve been eyeing for quite some time, whether it has chrome or those all-terrain wheels you’ve always wanted or the ability to fold up like a suitcase for optimal portability.

The idea of a traditional, sturdier stroller might offer comfort for some parents, while others might want a lighter, easy-to-collapse stroller that won’t disrupt their usual jog. Whatever type of stroller you're hoping to find, the best strollers on sale for this Black Friday mean big savings and way more convenience when traveling with your child. No matter your lifestyle, you’ll find a stroller that meets the needs of you and your family. And the best part is, you’ll know ahead of time what you’re looking for and be ready to order once Black Friday comes.

2. Cybex Priam Lux All-Terrain Stroller Cybex Priam Lux All-Terrain Stroller Albee Baby | $1,000 $500 See On Cybex Originally priced at $1000, the Cybex Priam All-Terrain Stroller is on sale for $500 and you don’t even have to wait for Black Friday. Available right now on Albee Baby, this sale lasts until December 4. These all-terrain wheels are ideal for bumpy surfaces, and you can even replace the front wheels with skis for snowy strolls. It’s also a typical table height for most restaurants so you won’t have to store it anywhere while you eat.

3. Britax B-Ready G3 Stroller Britax B-Ready Stroller Albee Baby | $600 $330 See On Albee Baby Get the Britax B-Ready G3 Stroller ($600 value) for $330 at Albee Baby from now until December 4. This one is good for growing families, because you can just add an extra seat to the stroller frame once the time comes. Double the kids mean double the mess, so it’s a good thing the Nanotex fabric is moisture, odor, and stain-resistant.

4. Bumbleride Stroller Bumbleride Stroller Strolleria | $679 See On Strolleria From November 29 to December 2, you can receive a $50 gift card from Bumbleride if you purchase one of their strollers from Strolleria. Bumbleride sells strollers that are made of non-toxic, durable and sustainable material if you’re looking to make an eco-friendly purchase. You’ll also probably need more kid essentials so you’re bound to use this gift card soon.

5. UPPAbaby Vista Stroller UPPAbaby Vista Stroller Strolleria | $960 $768 See On Strolleria Starting at Midnight EST on November 27 and lasting until supplies run out, save 20 percent off the UPPABaby Vista Stroller available on Strolleria. Originally $960, you can now get the UppaBaby Vista stroller and bassinet in William Chambray Oxford for $768. The bassinet is ideal for newborns, and you can easily switch back the regular seat once they get old enough.