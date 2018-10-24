My son is absolutely obsessed with Fortnite. He doesn't just play it, he watches people on YouTube play it, he acts it out with his friends, and all of his writing homework has had a distinctly Fortnite theme for some time now. Needless to say, when it came to choosing a Halloween costume, he was pretty dead set on any number of potential Fortnite characters. Of course, that meant I immediately tried to figure out the best easy DIY Fortnite costumes, because, I am not heading into a Halloween store this close to the holiday. I don't have that kind of patience.
Honestly, unless you are a truly gifted cosplayer, there are some Fortnite skins you're just not going to be able to replicate at home. Character skins like Valkyrie and Venturion would require multiple layers of shaped foam and fabric and hours of close attention to detail. However, the simpler skins, like Rapscallion or Far Out Man, are a bit easier to assemble if you know where to look. Also, pay close attention to styling. If you need to, certain elements can be easily painted on using fabric paint and require basically no tailoring whatsoever. Plus, if you make your own costumes, you can avoid the very real possibility of having the same popular disguise as at least half of the other trick-or-treaters in the neighborhood.
If you want to stay current, we're in the 6th Season of Fortnite, and the character skins are more elaborate than ever. Thankfully, the rare skins and epic skins remain the same, as well as the old favorites, so there's plenty to choose from.
1Scoundrel And Rapscallion
Century Star Unisex Kids Knit Slouchy Hat ($9, Amazon)
SSLR Stripe T-Shirt ($18, Amazon)
BACKBONE Cargo Pants ($10, Amazon)
Lightweight Shin Pads ($13, Amazon)
Scoundrel and Rapscallion are essentially identical, except that one has a mustache. They're dressed like old-school silent film burglars, and the look is easy to put together. You'll just need some black gloves with the fingers cut off, any silly backpack, and a face paint mask, and you're done. Best of all? Most of it is reusable. (Save the gloves you've ruined.)
2Agent Rio
Night-vision Glasses ($25, Amazon)
Elite Tactical Vest Kit, ($8, Amazon)
Pencil Skirt ($23, Amazon)
The great thing about Halloween and Fortnite costumes is that it doesn't matter if it's silly. In this instance, a Nerf tactical vest is just as good (if not better) than a true tactical vest. You're not taking yourself too seriously. Pair this look with a button down, tights, and boots, and you're winning Halloween.
3Maverick
Full-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket ($15, Amazon)
Ford Cobra Hoodie in Black ($29, Amazon)
Fingerless Gloves Kids ($14, Amazon)
Tactical Boot ($69, Amazon)
This really only works for older kids, as the sweatshirt Maverick wears is loosely based on the Ford Mustang Cobra logo, and those are only sold in adult sizes — but a small for women is a large for boys. Unless you're really good with the printed transfer, that is, in which case you could print out a cobra .png image onto an iron-on patch and apply it to any old black hoodie, and you're good. Also, just assume your kid will be using the boots for other stuff, because there is no such thing as a cheap tactical boot. But, they're great in mud and snow. Add a backpack, and you're good.
4Sun Tan Specialist
Men’s Guard Short Swimsuit ($18, Amazon)
Men's Tank Top ($15, Amazon)
Fanny Pack with Whistle ($9, Amazon)
Hampton Nautical Red Lifering ($35, Amazon)
Best for indoor parties, this Fortnite character is ready for lifesaving or life-ending depending on the circumstances. All that you need is a strap to tie the lifering to your back, shades, and flip flops to complete the ensemble. Bonus points for watches and shark tooth necklace. (Look in the back of your "Spring Break 2004 memories box.")
5Aerobic Assassin
Fleece Sweatshirt ($13, Amazon)
Shiny Metallic Leotard ($12, Amazon)
Shiny Metallic Leggings ($12, Amazon)
DC Girls' Pure High-Top Skate Shoe ($28, Amazon)
Ok, this one requires just a little more work. You'll need to cut off the sleeves of the sweatshirt and use metallic tape to hold them up and provide the stripes. The wrist pieces of the sweatshirt can be used as sweatbands, just trim the tops and bottoms. The rest is straight-forward.