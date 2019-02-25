If Hallmark is your go-to network for romantic comedies that are just predictable enough to keep you going back for more, then the spring lineup will definitely get you excited. Hallmark just ended a set of Valentine's Day movies and now, March is about to usher in an entirely new set of originals to cry and laugh over as the winter ends. There are actually five Hallmark movies premiering in March, with some of them as part of its Spring Fling lineup, and each more adorable than the last.

I mean, you can't spell Hallmark original movie without a romance that blossoms between two competing cooks on a cooking game show or a woman who gave up on love but finds it in an unexpected place with a single father and his young daughter. Even if you feel like you’ve seen some of these movies before, there is always something so comforting and easy about watching the story unfold with the guarantee of a happy ending. I love Game of Thrones as much as the next TV-obsessed person, but Hallmark movies are always just the right amount of romantic and silly to be the perfect palate cleanser after more serious or dour TV.

There are a handful of new movies coming to the network in March and while not all of them are part of the official Spring Fever event, they will likely fill the romantic comedy void in your life.

Just Add Romance (March 2, 8 p.m. ET) David Owen Strongman/Crown Media United States LLC Just Add Romance is about two totally different people on a competition cooking show who might mix up something more than cake batter. Was that too much? When they realize their feelings for each other, they have to decide which is more important — potential love or winning the competition?

Love Under The Rainbow (March 9, 8 p.m. ET) Courtesy of Johnson Production Group/Crown Media United States LLC Fuller House’s Jodie Sweetin stars as Lucy, a teacher who has already figured out for herself that love isn't for her. Enter Jack and his young daughter Sophie, who is also a student in Lucy's class. They move to town in time to totally change around Lucy's perspective of love for herself. Probably. Most likely.

Flip That Romance (March 16, 8 p.m. ET) Hallmark This is, very likely, the HGTV and Hallmark movie crossover you have been waiting for. OK maybe not, but in this one, rival house flippers, who also happen to be exes, come together to work on a house together. Obviously old feelings arise, because who doesn’t get totally hot and bothered around all that drywall and subway tile?

Love To The Rescue (March 23, 8 p.m. ET) Hallmark Polar opposite single parents initially butt heads when their children want to adopt the same dog. Instead of deciding who gets to adopt it, however, they share custody of the fur baby to find its future home. Something tells me the dog will end up as part of this eventual blended family though.