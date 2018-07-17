There's an unofficial rule in fashion at the moment: If Kate Middleton wore it, then it's definitely in style. From dresses to accessories to skinny jeans and more, the Duchess of Cambridge has a knack for looking effortlessly elegant under any circumstances, even when she's going casual. Because even though Kate brings the glamour when she's all dressed up — and pumps make her legs look amazing — she's just as stunning when she goes without heels. In fact, there are a number of Kate Middleton approved flats available for anyone who wants to copy her look without sacrificing comfort... and some of them are pretty reasonably priced, too.

As fans are well aware, Kate is no stranger to affordable style: She's made headlines for wearing clothes from such familiar chains as Zara, Banana Republic and The Gap. Of course, not everything in her wardrobe is inexpensive (she is a princess, after all), but even her more exclusive looks can usually be recreated for much, much less. The same goes for her footwear: While some of her favorites can be purchased for less than $100, there are a couple of options that could theoretically set you back a bit more; still, she tends to wear her more expensive shoes and boots for years (so she's definitely getting her money's worth).

At the end of the day, Kate Middleton is a mother-of-three, and even the most fancy moms out there know that much of the time, heels and kids just don't mix. Sure, she managed to slip into a pair of pumps for the cameras just hours after giving birth to Prince Louis, but when it comes to going to events that involve lots of walking or herding of her little ones, Kate is all about arch support and non-slip soles.

Royals: They're just like us! Or you'll be just like Kate, anyway, when these shoes are in your closet.

1 Sebago Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's no wonder that Kate wore these comfy Sebago Bala boat shoes for over five years, as InStyle reported: They're absolutely perfect for chasing after toddlers (like George, pictured here) and if they happen to get muddy or otherwise messed up, it won't break the bank to replace them (they're only $95 at Zappos).

2 Penelope Chilvers WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Unlike the boat shoes, these Penelope Chilvers Long Tassel Boots are on the pricey side (£475, or about $642, at Penelope Chilvers), but Kate has gotten plenty of bang for her boot buck out of these babies: She's worn them for 14 years, according to Town & Country, for a wide variety of occasions (a hike through the woods, a trip to the local farm, visiting an elementary school, etc.).

3 Adidas WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Practical with a pop of color for fun, Kate wore these Adidas Pureboost X Running Shoes ($70, Modell's) for her trip back to London after a sailing event in Portsmouth with Olympic champion Sir Ben Ainslie, as The Huffington Post reported.

4 French Sole Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kate is almost as well known for her love of ballet flats as she is for her collection of perfect pumps. While the origin of these nude, strappy flats she wore on her trip to India in 2016 is unknown, Kate is a huge fan of the brand French Sole, according to DailyMail.com (also a favorite of Princess Diana). Prices vary but range from about $100 to $200.

5 Le Chameau Seen here at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, England, Kate knows that flats are where it's at when you're walking the dog. Another pair of boots she's been photographed wearing frequently are these Le Chameau Vierzonord Jersey Boots, ($180; Amazon). Lined with neoprene for waterproofing, as People reported, they have an adjustable buckled strap for a comfy fit around the calves, as well as arch support and an all-terrain-grip sole.