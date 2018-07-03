When you're a mom, so much of your life is influenced by factors that are out of control (the stomach bug going around at school, your kid's mood at any given time, the babysitter canceling at the last minute). Right now, one of the elements that might be messing with your life is Mars retrograde — which, just like the infamous Mercury retrograde, is known for wreaking havoc on just about everything. So what exactly does Mars retrograde mean for moms?

Chances are you're already feeling the effects, since this retrograde began on June 26. Mars goes direct again on August 27, but the phase won't be officially over until October 8. After that, you won't have to worry about Mars messing with you again for awhile, at least; unlike Mercury, Mars only goes retrograde about once every two years, as astrologer Helene Cierzo of Heart House Astrology told Romper. A retrograde period, in case you're not clear, is when a planet appears to be moving backward in the sky. And though this is technically an optical illusion, it's common to experience regression and challenges in the areas of life the retrograde planet represents during that time (love, money, health).

"Mars represents our efforts, our initiatives, the way we defend our desires and passions," Cierzo explains. So when Mars goes retrograde, you may find that even your best laid plans seem to fall apart, and frustrations might be running especially high.

"Use the summer months to rethink, to strategize, or engage in some sort of research," advises Cierzo.

"Overall, wait until Mars moves direct to initiate new action. For now, gather information, re-evaluate your strategy, take a pause and let things flow."

Perhaps not how you planned on spending the summer, but sound advice indeed! Here's how Mars retrograde will make its presence known in various areas of your life.

1 Relationships/Family Tiko/Fotolia Aries, Scorpio, Cancer, Leo, Libra and Sagittarius are all likely to feel the influence of this retrograde in their relationships, Cierzo says. Mars will be retrograde in the 11th house for Aries, which rules friendships and social circles, so arguments with friends might be likely. Libra and Scorpio might experience conflicts with family, while Cancer and Libra could end up in power struggles with significant others. Whatever relationships you're having trouble with, use this time to re-evaluate the role you play and assess your needs. And no matter how impatient and irritable you might be feeling, Cierzo stresses the importance of keeping calm (particularly when it comes to dealing with your kids). "Call on your inner yogi," she says. "This is an opportunity for you to hold the space for peace."

2 Money/Career For Aries, Taurus, Cancer, and Capricorn, there could be issues with work and/or finances to contend with. If you're an Aries, Cierzo says, you may need to reevaluate your goals and how you're trying to achieve them. With Mars going backwards in the career house for Taurus, a stand-off with a boss could be on the horizon (try to avoid it!). Instead, "carefully strategize a thought out plan for whatever you are proposing. Wait until Mars goes direct to initiate it into action," she advises. Cancer's financial issues could stem from a delay in receiving an inheritance or another expected payment or from a problem with your spouse's finances, while Capricorns should take a good, hard look at the specifics of their money situation. "Your cash flow may come and go," says Cierzo. "It is a good time to really think about how you spend your money. Perhaps even looking into the companies you support. It is a good time to investigate the values and integrity of the business’s you support." All of that said, you "shouldn’t panic if a new job, project, interview, or relationship happens during the Mars retrograde period," according to Cafe Astrology, but it's best to "adopt a wait-and-see attitude and take things slowly before locking something down" since your perspective and needs could change when Mars goes direct.

3 Health Monkey Business/Fotolia Staying healthy could require some extra effort if you're a Virgo, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces, warns Cierzo. A Virgo mom who's been putting her own health needs on the back burner to care for her family might find that a health crisis forces her to take care of herself. Similarly, with Mars retrograding in the first house of the body for Aquarius, "now's the time to tend to your needs, allow your self some gentleness and you will see by fall a rebirth and transformation." Capricorns, meanwhile, will feel the retrograde in their second house, which rules food: "You may want to make some changes on what your putting into your mouth," suggests Cierzo. "Are your meals made up of scraps from your toddlers’ plate? Start doing some meal planning, and shift your focus to include ways to incorporate healthy eating habits." Pisces, meanwhile, might have a hard time sleeping. Positive affirmations and visualizations could help you to resolve anything that's keeping you up at night (unless your kids are the ones waking you up, of course). "Accidents are a stronger possibility throughout the Mars retrograde period" for all the signs, said Cafe Astrology, so be careful!

4 Home Scorpio and Virgo could find that this retrograde manifests in a heightened need for home repairs. Cierzo recommends that Scorpio moms make a "to do" list to take care of things around the house like "broken doorbells, fallen tiles, ripped screens" and the like: "Once you have checked everything off the list, you will definitely feel more at peace!" For the perfectionist Virgo, this is the ideal time to organize and purge your home of unwanted items. "If you missed your 'spring cleaning' this year, summer may be the perfect time to target those messy closets," Cierzo says. Donate what you don't want, which will also satisfy your "inner need" to be of service to others.