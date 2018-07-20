There are so many reasons why the average, non-royal mom can relate to Kate Middleton: She gives her kids the "just wait until we get home" stare when they act up in public, she doesn't always bother to hide it when she's super bored at a royal event, and she has an affinity for clothes from stores you can find at the mall. Plus, for all her super fancy pairs of pumps, she's got plenty of practical moccasins and wedges and the like that don't cost a king's ransom. So what are some affordable shoe brands Kate Middleton loves?

Just like the thrill you get when you see the Duchess of Cambridge rocking a dress from Zara or a pair of Gap pants, there's nothing quite like seeing a pair of running shoes or wedges on the Princess and realizing: Hey, I can actually afford to buy those for myself! What's even more admirable is that Kate doesn't just wear her inexpensive kicks once or twice — if she likes a pair of shoes, she'll wear them over and over again... almost like a normal person. (Not that she's not normal, of course. You know what I mean.) She's not afraid of looking comfortable in flats, either, which makes her seem even more like that one mom at the playground you would actually want to hang out with even if your kids weren't around.

So before you make your next footwear-related purchase, check out these not-too-pricey picks. Because if Kate is wearing them, you know they have to be amazing.

1 J. Crew Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As regular royal-watchers know, Kate has an affinity for all things J. Crew... and that includes the popular chain store's shoes. The Duchess has been photographed more than once wearing her pair of not-too-high Avery heels in tweed, as Footwear News reported (like on the last day of her 2016 trip to Canada, pictured here). Unfortunately, this particular pair is no longer available.

2 Monsoon Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The $60 beige espadrille wedges from Monsoon that Kate wore on an outing with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Victoria, Canada, sold out almost immediately (of course!), according to InStyle. Still, there are lots of other styles available from the brand that are in keeping with Kate's aesthetic.

3 Adidas WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As a busy mom on-the-go, Kate knows the value of a good pair of sneakers. Case in point: The $70 Adidas Pureboost X Running Shoes she wore for her trip back to London after a sailing event in Portsmouth with Olympic champion Sir Ben Ainslie, according to The Huffington Post. (They're still available at Modell's!)

4 Sebago Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kate was so into these Sebago Bala boat shoes that she wore them for over five years, as InStyle revealed, and who can blame her? They work for a multitude of occasions, and right now they're only $95 at Zappos.

5 Superga WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sometimes referred to as "Kate's favorite sneakers," the Duchess has been seen wearing these $65 white Superga sneakers time and time again, according to Town & Country (like at the London Marathon in 2017, shown here).