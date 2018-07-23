6 Chinese Zodiac Signs That Are The Least Compatible

Compatibility has the potential to make or break a relationship, whether it's a romantic relationship or even just a friendship. Not all friends are the inseparable, BFF-type and not all couples are super in love and overly affectionate with one another, but many of those friends or couples who aren't that way are still likely pretty compatible, overall. Sometimes though, you decide you want to be friends with someone or develop a bit of a crush on them before knowing how compatible you might be. Knowing the Chinese zodiac signs that are the least compatible might give you a little hint as to whether or not the two of you might truly fit, particularly if you feel like zodiac signs (whether Sun signs or Chinese zodiac signs) can give you good insight into a person's character and personality.

"The most surprising aspect of Chinese astrology is that your Chinese sign is not your whole chart and personality," Laurent Langlais, an astrologer and Feng Shui master tells Romper by email. "Each of us also also has animals and energies for their month, day, and hour of birth. Each birth chart, therefore, has four animals that can combine and react to others and to each year."

But knowing which signs might not be the best together might give you more information, not only about your relationship with your partner, but also about some of the potential reasons as to why past relationships may not have worked out or why some of your other relationships in your life might be the way that they are.

1 Rat & Horse romankosolapov/Fotolia These two signs are opposites, Langlais says. Because of that, it can be difficult for them to decipher the other. "The Rat stands for the water element and the winter season," Langlais explains. "The Horse is associated with the fire element and the summer season. Those two therefore don’t really understand how the other works; and usually the Rat takes over and ends up telling the Horse what to do. The Rat can eventually tame the Horse for a while, but such union would not last long. The Horse then rebels against such domination and gives a good bucking to get away." They just have different ways of looking at things and different ways of operating. And that doesn’t always bode well for compatibility. Sometimes things work out, but it can be dramatic between these two.

2 Ox & Goat nenetus/Fotolia These two are both very headstrong, Langlais says, which makes sense as they’re both horned animals. The Ox is meticulous, detail-oriented, and organized, while the Goat is more laid-back and prefers to go with the flow of things. That lackadaisical vibe can frustrate the Ox, Langlais says. “The Ox will usually win over the Goat, but in the process it tends to erase everything that makes the other edgy,” he adds. “The Goat in return could become very resentful and blame the Ox for dream they have given up on.”

3 Tiger & Monkey YakobchukOlena/Fotolia "The Tiger perceives the Monkey as cunning and manipulative, and dislikes its sarcasm," Langlais says. "It sees the bad side of the qualities of the Monkey: being smart, cheerful and always entertaining. To be fair, the Tiger can indeed bring out the cunning side of the Monkey." The Monkey, on the other hand, can be a bit controlling when it comes to the Tiger, which can make things tense. "Both signs think the other is a bad reflection of who they are, and take things way too far," Langlais adds. It's difficult for them to get along and find common ground since they tend not to think very highly of each other.

4 Rabbit & Rooster Syda Productions/Fotolia Langlais says that the Rabbit and Rooster are also opposite zodiac signs within Chinese astrology, which, again, can make it difficult for them to get along. "The Rabbit stands for springtime and the wood element, the Rooster for the fall and the metal element," Langlais explains. "They can’t really meet in the middle, and will remain opposites who don’t get each other. At heart, their main opposition is that the Rabbit is a full extrovert, who doesn’t like limitations; while the Rooster is much more of an introvert, who likes to define rules for everybody else."

5 Dragon & Dog zinkevych/Fotolia The Dragon and Dog can have a difficult time with compatibility because their perspectives of the world are different. They tend to have opposing viewpoints. Because of this, it can be really hard for them to bridge the gap and understand the other. “In rare cases, however, they can work in synch – both being active at the same time, and then procrastinate together,” Langlais says. “They have a hard time balancing each other’s energy, for sure.” So you shouldn’t expect that it’ll be especially easy-going between the Dog and Dragon.