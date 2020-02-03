Whether you read your horoscope every day or the only signs you pay attention to are of the street variety, if you have kids, you might wonder how you and your partner's zodiac pairing affects your parenting. It makes sense: If your sign affects everything from your discipline style to the way your handle money, that means pretty much every aspect of child-rearing will be influenced by the stars.

The good news is that “all zodiac pairings can work together,” Kyle Thomas, celebrity and pop culture astrologer, tells Romper. “However, some require more effort than others." Those requiring less effort, he added, are pairings that match Earth signs (Capricorn, Taurus, and Virgo) with Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) or Fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) with Air signs (Libra, Aquarius, Gemini).

These different yet compatible signs balance each other out, theoretically making it easier for you and your partner to meet all the varying needs, both emotional and material, of your child as a unit. Of course, if you’re a Capricorn, for example, and your partner is an Aries, that does not mean you’re destined to have a challenging time raising children together. “Sometimes when two very different signs come together, they can offer very different experiences to the children and that can be good,” astrologer Donna Stellhorn tells Romper.

By observing your partner’s parenting style, you can pick up on traits that actually strengthen your own parenting. You may learn about being more sympathetic to your child from a Taurus, for example, or how to start saving for college from a Capricorn.

“All zodiac signs can learn from one another,” Thomas says. “The most important thing is to find someone who shares similar values and views about the world as you do. We all have a sun sign and rising sign that allows us to be a blend, along with an individual natal chart. This is powerful in all of our relationships.”

And if you and your partner are the same sign? “It’s entirely okay, as long as the child is brought variety,” Thomas says. It could mean, however, that you and your significant other bring the same strengths and the same weaknesses to parenting.

“A couple who are both Libra would have good communication skills but also may be quite indecisive. A couple who are both Sagittarius would be up for adventures but may be so busy exploring the world they forget to make dinner,” Stellhorn tells Romper. As long as you're aware of the characteristics of your zodiac sign, you can consciously work to make sure all facets of the relationship with your kiddo are taken care of, whether this means leaning into flexibility from time to time, or creating a routine even if that doesn’t come naturally to you and your same-signed partner.

My partner is a stability-loving Virgo, so much so that when we were discussing our timeline for children (something that will inevitably get derailed, I’m sure) I said I'd prefer not to have a Virgo child because I don’t know if my dreamy Pisces soul can handle all that logical energy under one roof. But it turns out that another interesting family dynamic can happen when the child's zodiac sign is the same as one of their parents. This is likely to ultimately become a strength in the relationship, as the parent and child, "realize they were coming from the same place all along," Thomas says.

"When a child shares your sun sign they are a true mirror in your life. Their struggles and challenges are messages for you. The parent may find the child's behavior very irritating because the parent sees their own childhood experiences and knows the mistakes the child will make," Stellhorn tells Romper. "But when the parent is self-aware, then sharing the same sun sign with your child can be very helpful. The parent can be a better guide for the child and really speak to what the child is experiencing."

So maybe having two Virgos in my family wouldn't be so bad after all. At the very least, the garage will be very organized.

