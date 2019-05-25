The 5 Most Toxic Zodiac Pairings That You *Need* To Know About

Toxic relationships get a lot of buzz these days, and it's hard to know what exactly causes them. It can be one troubled person who brings negativity to the relationship, meeting the right person at the wrong time, or a combination of those two circumstances. There's no exact science, but the 5 most toxic zodiac pairings might have the stars to blame for their relationship troubles.

Your relationship isn't necessarily doomed to fail because of you or your partner's zodiac sign, but your astrological chart can stack the odds against you. Some zodiac pairings tend to have immature relationships, while other signs tend to get bored in relationships quickly. And when two vastly different signs meet, they can clash in such a way that it's draining or harmful to both of them, leading to dissatisfaction for everyone. A toxic relationship can manifest in all kinds of ways, from one party being overly controlling to gaslighting, but it will definitely make you unhappy and feel unsustainable.

So read on to learn more about the most toxic zodiac pairings, but keep in mind that if you and your partner's astrological combo matches any of these couples, you could still very well have a healthy relationship. As professional astrologer Donna Stellhorn puts it, "your astrology chart is not your destiny. It's a map that shows you challenges and opportunities, limitations and talents. It guides you so you can avoid the pitfalls and it helps you find the quickest, easiest way to your goal." The stars don't know you better than you know yourself. (Usually.)

1. Aries and Scorpio Giphy An Aries and Scorpio couple will have initial fireworks, followed by a quick burnout. "As both zodiac signs are ruled by Mars, they are fiery, passionate, and love a game of conquest," Kyle Thomas, astrologer at Love by Luna, explains to Romper via email. "However, while the initial intensity will be intoxicating to both of them, once it dies, it may be hard to ever reignite." He adds that both signs can be grudge holders and uncompromising. "This is an all-or-nothing kind of pairing."

2. Cancer and Sagittarius This duo makes a difficult pair because of the ways they show affection. As Stellhorn explains to Romper, Cancers "give and give and give but they can struggle with receiving love," so they end up wanting to have a lot of long talks about their feelings and where their relationships stand. Meanwhile, Sags are more interested in sharing experiences and adventures with their partners than talking, so they can make Cancer feel unloved and disconnected. Plus, Sagittarius' can be blunt in their communication, hurting the secretly sensitive Cancer's feelings.

3. Gemini and Virgo Giphy Geminis tend to focus on the big picture, whereas Virgo is detail-oriented. As a result, Virgo can end up doing a lot of the "heavy lifting in a relationship," as Thomas tells Romper. Virgo will eventually get frustrated with the imbalance, and "as soon as the Virgo becomes critical and tries to tie down the Gemini, the two will be caught in a tug-of-war that will leave them both eviscerated from each other’s words."

4. Libra and Pisces Issues arise between these signs because "Libra likes to mirror their partner," but Pisces, being a water sign, is a bit of a shapeshifter, following their whims as they come and sometimes disappearing into themselves, according to Stellhorn, making them hard to pin down. As a result, "Libra, with nothing to mirror, goes and looks for someone else." As a Pisces who recently swore off dating Libras, I can provide at least five different personal anecdotes that prove this to be true.