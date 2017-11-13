6 Funny Elf On The Shelf Memes, Because Santa's Helpers Are Coming To Town

Every year, it seems like more and more families are "adopting" their very own Elf on the Shelf. Kids tend to get pretty excited whenever their family's elf comes back to town after spending much of the rest of the year at the North Pole, but when it comes to parents, it appears most either love it or hate it. Regardless of if you happily trot that elf out every year and plan all kinds of hijinks for it or think it's terrifying and won't let one in your home, you can appreciate these funny Elf on the Shelf memes.

The best part of Elf on the Shelf season is the hilarious antics. Parents get super creative every day with the way their family's elves greet their kids in the morning or when they arrive home from school. While those staged scenes aren't exactly effortless (and by that I mean that they can be a real pain), they can provide endless entertainment for kids and even get a few laughs from adults. Funny memes, tweets, and photos of (or about) what parents have coaxed their family's elves into doing leaves everyone laughing and nodding, because clever Elf on the Shelf ideas are the gifts that keep on giving all season long. It's a tiring trek through the holiday season each year, which means you can and should embrace the clever, funny antics that come with making your family's elf's visit magical for your kids. You may not anxiously anticipate your kid's elf's arrival each year, but you can at least have a little fun while it's here.

1 Channeling Miley Where's your #elfonashelf this #Christmas? #holidayseason #wreckingball #falalalala #memes #christmasmeme #mileycyrus #meme #elf #xmas pic.twitter.com/pQeUvKQbnZ — Pediatric Nurse Dave (@dtateclann) December 11, 2016 Miley Cyrus' infamous "Wrecking Ball" music video featured her swinging around on a wrecking ball (in case you haven't seen it). Your kid's elf transforms itself into a Miley wannabe when it cleverly hitches a ride on the chandelier. Kids won't appreciate it (unless maybe they're a little bit older), but the adults will surely chuckle.

2 I Meant The Makeup, Not The Creepy Doll I don't know about you guys, but this is the only ELF I want on my shelf. 😍 @elfcosmetics pic.twitter.com/XwgZPHgLRv — Vanessa (@Vanessa05635210) November 9, 2017 Strongly anti-Elf on the Shelf? Then this tweet is so relatable. This one is the only Elf on the Shelf I want to see this holiday season. ELF makeup? Yes. Elf doll that watches your family and reports back to Santa? Maybe not. You have to hand it to the many clever shoppers who keep pointing this out.

3 Not Today, Elf Giphy You think the Elf on the Shelf is the creepiest figurine around Christmastime? Not so fast. It's the battle of the creepiest holiday figure in this GIF of an elf meeting Krampus on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. At least the elf isn't Krampus — that'll really give your kid nightmares. And don't worry, Elf on the Shelf doesn't seem to be intimidated, not one bit.

4 The Elf For Every Holiday #ItsNotAWasteIf you can recycle your Elf on the Shelf for Easter. pic.twitter.com/9QTG3v1r1u — Regina Spacola (@gigirules7) December 28, 2016 Need a way to get your kids to behave year-round? Recruit your elf (in a bunny disguise, of course) to report back to the Easter Bunny as well as Santa. Yes, you'll have to be fully committed to elf antics right on through the spring, but your kids will be thrilled that their Elf look-a-like friend gets to stick around.

5 Poor Elf Anyone else think elf on the shelf is friggin creepy? pic.twitter.com/0xh3MgDNlN — _ (@imakepretzels) December 25, 2014 This right here is why you always make a plan. Both parents have to be on the same page beforehand. Don't leave either parent to fend for themselves with Elf on the Shelf ideas. At least your husband found another use for that industrial-sized bottle of ketchup he bought at Costco. You can't say he's not creative.