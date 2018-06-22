Despite having a bedroom (and living room and, somehow, dining room) full of toys and a ton of outside activities to tire them out, kids still tend to go through that summer slump, so when there’s also a string of rainy days all in a row, it’s that much harder to figure out something fun to do. Luckily, there are a handful of kids’ TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in July to satisfy kids on those rainy days and give you a little bonding time as well. I don’t necessarily condone all-day screen time, especially when it’s the summer and the days are longer for extended outside play, but I also let my almost five-year-old have at it with his iPad if need be, so you can't win them all.

Since Netflix is always adding and dropping new content, it’s hard to keep track of what’s available and what’s on its way out, but there are several titles coming in July that not only your kids will love, but you as a family can enjoy too. You ever know just how long each movie or TV show will be available for streaming, so it’s probably best to get in some fun marathon watching and movie nights in with your kids while you an, but it’s kind of the perfect way to spend rainy days and some summer nights.

'Jurassic Park' Trilogy (July 1) Giphy OK, I don't know how these movies weren't on Netflix before, but now is the perfect time to watch them all in succession and then watch Jurassic World before taking the family to see the new installment in the franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Although I grew up crushing on Jeff Goldblum for his role in two of the original films, I can totally appreciate how far they’ve come cinematically, but just to help your kids do the same, feel free to give them a taste of where it all began before you go out and see the newest Jurassic movie in theaters.

'The Princess Diaries' (July 1) Giphy As parents, we might know the tried and true story of discovering that it’s what’s on the inside that counts all along, but that doesn't mean you can't also enjoy the story of The Princess Diaries with your kids. You can also revel at the fact that Anne Hathaway literally does not age. Like, at all.

'Free Reign' Season 2 (July 6) Netflix The first season of Free Reign kind of felt like a modern day Black Beauty, in a way, as it’s about a young teenage girl from the city who finds herself bonding with a horse while spending time at her mother’s home near England. If your kids haven't seen the first season, luckily this is Netflix we’re talking about, so you can easily breeze through the 10 episodes before checking out season two.

'White Fang' (July 6) Netflix Based on a Jack London story told through the eyes of a wolf going through a struggle of deciding if he wants to live a life in the world or a more domesticated one, White Fang originally premiered at Sundance and was reportedly acquired by Netflix for a pretty penny. And rightfully so, as some of the voice actors behind the animated film include Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, and Paul Giamatti.

'The Epic Tales Of Captain Underpants' (July 13) Netflix Just like the animated series adaptation of Boss Baby and Trolls that came before it, DreamWorks’ Captain Underpants is now getting its own animated series on Netflix. It’s honestly the best news I’ve heard all day though because as a mom who has been forced to watch the movie and read the book more times than I can count, this means more content to add to the mix and I am thanking the Netflix gods for it.