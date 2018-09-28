When I was pregnant with my first child, I was elated to find out that my due date fell smack dab in the middle of October. The air would be crisp but not too cool, we could go for long walks admiring the fall colors, and I'd get to dress her up in an adorable newborn Halloween costume. She arrived right on her due date and my October maternity leave was just as good as I had imagined. Trust me, if you're expecting an October baby, break out a happy dance. Here are 7 fascinating facts about October babies that will make you even more excited to have a fall baby headed your way.

My little October nugget is now almost four, and in preschool (Cue up the 'Where does the time go?' head shake!). Yet, even though she's older now, my affinity for her fall birthday hasn't changed — in fact, it's grown. Because of where her birthday falls on the school calendar, she just missed the cut-off for 4k. That means that she'll almost always be one of the oldest in the class, and research has shown that there are academic advantages to being older in school.

"Children who start school at an older age do better than their younger classmates and have better odds of attending college and graduating from an elite institution," explained NPR, reporting on a study from the National Bureau of Economic Research. So fellow October moms, maybe we shouldn't be stocking up on Yale or Harvard sweatshirts just yet, but the odds are in our favor that our brilliant October babies could be headed there someday.

In addition to academic prowess, there are so many more interesting things about October babies to celebrate. Here are just a few.

1 They're Stronger Giphy If you're hoping to add another athlete to the family, you're in luck. Those born in the autumn have a clear physical advantage, according to a study published in the International Journal of Sports Medicine. And for babies born specifically in the month of October, their strength is, well, strength. "October-born children were stronger than those born in all months except September and November," according to the same International Journal of Sports Medicine article.

2 They're More Confident Academically Giphy Being one of the older kids in the classroom (which October babies usually are) is good for their self-esteem, particularly in the school environment. "We find that children who are older than their peers—and are thus more mature—have a significant self-concept advantage. Furthermore, we find that this self-concept advantage contributes to university entry," explained the Journal of Educational Psychology.

3 They're More Likely To Be President Giphy Your October-born baby might be a natural-born leader. That's because more presidents were born in October than any other month, according to Pure Wow. What's more, these October-born Presidents are some of the most influential Presidents in our nation's history. John Adams, Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Jimmy Carter all had October birthdays, according to Gettysburg Battlefield Tours.

4 Less Likely To Be Depressed Giphy When it comes to predicting your baby's future mental health, there's a lot to factor into the equation. However, if you're looking for encouraging stats, people born in October tend to be less likely to be depressed, and less likely to develop bipolar disorder, according to Time, reporting on birth month and personality. Another study found that people born in autumn and early winter are 17 percent less likely to commit suicide, according to British Journal of Psychiatry. Ok, that is some encouraging news.

5 They Might Be Taller And Have Bigger Bones Giphy When you found out your October due date, you probably didn't celebrate the fact that you'd be getting maximum Vitamin D exposure during your pregnancy — but that is actually something to rejoice over! "There are some studies which say that children born between the months of June and October are more likely to be taller and have bigger bones than children born during the winter – this is likely related to the amount of vitamin D exposure during the pregnancy," according to Public School Reviews. I have some personal evidence to support this. My October-born daughter has always been in the 99th percentile for height. Whahoo, Vitamin D!

6 More Likely To Live To Be 100 Giphy No matter when your baby is born, you want them to live a long and healthy life. But, research has shown that October babies might have a leg up in the longevity department. One study that looked at the effects of a person's birth month on the chances of survival to age 100 found that those born between September and November had higher odds of becoming centenarians compared to their sibling cohorts born in March, according to the Journal of Aging Research. Another study, looking at people born in the Northern Hemisphere, found that those born in autumn lived longer than those born in spring, according to the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).