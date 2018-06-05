7 Father's Day Gifts For Stepdads That Prove They're A Special Part Of The Family

As Father's Day approaches, it's definitely time to figure out how to show your dad he's number one. And if you have a stepdad, you probably want to add him to your gift list, too. Whether he's your buddy, your bonus dad, or the only dad in your life, you might wonder what to get your stepdad this Father's Day that shows him just how much he means to you. Thankfully, if you're looking for Father's Day gifts for stepdads, we've totally got you covered.

No matter what your budget or your stepdad's personality, it's totally not too late to find a Father's Day gift your stepdad is sure to love. From a simple card to an elaborate outdoor adventure with his favorite step-kid, there are more than a few ways to show your stepdad how much he means to you. If he's a foodie, he's sure to love a customized snack box with his favorite foods (I mean, who doesn't like snacks?) or a dinner out with your mom or the whole family. If he's a beer or coffee-lover, you can serve up some sentimental or silly gift thanks in a personalized mug or glass.

For the geeky stepdad in your life, a movie t-shirt is always a perfect fit. Your gamer stepdad is sure to enjoy a new board game for family game night, too. And if he's the guy who has everything, you can gift your stepdad an experience this Father's Day — like a brewery tour, fishing trip, or spa day. For more Father's Day gift ideas for the best stepdad ever, read on: