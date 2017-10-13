7 Halloween Playdough Ideas For A Ghoulish Good Time

For kids, there’s nothing more fun than playing with colorful, moldable playdough, and while making playdough creations can be fun at anytime, it can be especially fun around the holidays. With Halloween right around the corner, why not turn your playdough into spooky Halloween characters? They can add to the holiday spirit while keeping your kiddos entertained. If you want some Halloween playdough ideas, there are more than a few design inspirations that will make your Halloween scarier this year. With the variety of colors and an endless imagination, your kids can create these monsters and ghosts with their own unique twist.

Along with the various playdough cutters and tools available, there are also plenty of playdough varieties that you can buy in stores. If you're concerned about ingredients, you can also use homemade recipes, including flour-free, cornstarch-free, and edible playdough. Turning the playdough itself into Halloween playdough just requires mixing your favorite colors and maybe even some spooky glitter. But if your kids really want to get into the spirit, here are some fun ways you can craft the perfect Halloween sculptures. No matter what, crafting with playdough this Halloween will be wicked good fun.

1 Halloween Pumpkin Jack-O'-Lanterns Toys and Funny Kids Surprise Eggs on YouTube A staple symbol of Halloween is the Jack-O'-Lantern, and luckily, it’s probably the easiest Halloween playdough design to make. This Halloween pumpkin Jack-O'-Lanterns tutorial from Toys and Funny Kids Surprise Eggs is perfect and easy to follow. All you need is orange playdough ($8, Amazon), black playdough ($7, Amazon), and rolling pin and scalpel tool from this smart dough tool set ($11, Amazon).