7 Halloween Playdough Ideas For A Ghoulish Good Time
For kids, there’s nothing more fun than playing with colorful, moldable playdough, and while making playdough creations can be fun at anytime, it can be especially fun around the holidays. With Halloween right around the corner, why not turn your playdough into spooky Halloween characters? They can add to the holiday spirit while keeping your kiddos entertained. If you want some Halloween playdough ideas, there are more than a few design inspirations that will make your Halloween scarier this year. With the variety of colors and an endless imagination, your kids can create these monsters and ghosts with their own unique twist.
Along with the various playdough cutters and tools available, there are also plenty of playdough varieties that you can buy in stores. If you're concerned about ingredients, you can also use homemade recipes, including flour-free, cornstarch-free, and edible playdough. Turning the playdough itself into Halloween playdough just requires mixing your favorite colors and maybe even some spooky glitter. But if your kids really want to get into the spirit, here are some fun ways you can craft the perfect Halloween sculptures. No matter what, crafting with playdough this Halloween will be wicked good fun.
1Halloween Pumpkin Jack-O'-Lanterns
A staple symbol of Halloween is the Jack-O'-Lantern, and luckily, it’s probably the easiest Halloween playdough design to make. This Halloween pumpkin Jack-O'-Lanterns tutorial from Toys and Funny Kids Surprise Eggs is perfect and easy to follow. All you need is orange playdough ($8, Amazon), black playdough ($7, Amazon), and rolling pin and scalpel tool from this smart dough tool set ($11, Amazon).
2Human Eyeballs
What could be creepier than human eyeballs? This Play-Doh Human Eyeballs tutorial from Bmanishap is super cool, and perfect Halloween fun for little ones. You will need white playdough ($5, Amazon), blue playdough ($9, Amazon), and red playdough ($6, Amazon). You can use the flattening and cutting tools from the smart dough tool set ($11, Amazon).
3Friendly Halloween Ghost
Nothing says Halloween like a spooky ghost, and this friendly Halloween ghost tutorial from Kidu Kidu is super cute and easy, even for the tiniest of hands. All you need is white playdough ($5, Amazon) and black playdough ($7, Amazon). You can also use the rolling pin and scalpel tool from this smart dough tool set ($11, Amazon).
4Halloween Green Vampire
For a fang-tastic playdough design, Kidu Kidu has a Halloween green vampire design that is sure to send chills (more like giggles) down your neck. You’ll need green playdough ($7, Amazon), black playdough ($7, Amazon), white playdough ($5, Amazon), and red playdough ($6, Amazon). A smart dough tool set ($11, Amazon) can help with the rolling and cutting you’ll need to do.
5Friendly Halloween Ghost Bat
Can’t have a vampire without the bats. This friendly Halloween ghost bat design from Kidu Kidu is cute and creepy, and will be a perfect Halloween decoration. All you need is gray playdough ($5, Michael’s), black playdough ($7, Amazon), white playdough ($5, Amazon), and red playdough ($6, Amazon). You can use any needed playdough tools from this smart dough tool set ($11, Amazon).
6Halloween Witch
One of the most famous Halloween characters is a good old evil witch. And with this playdough Halloween witch tutorial from Toys and Funny Kids Surprise Eggs, you can mold some witchy goodness in no time. You’ll need orange playdough ($8, Amazon), green playdough ($7, Amazon), black playdough ($7, Amazon), and white playdough ($5, Amazon), along with some playdough cutting tools ($10, Amazon).
7Halloween Spider
Want to make a creepy crawly with your playdough this Halloween? Then check out this great Play-Doh Incy Wincy Spider from Kids TV that is super easy and will be tons of fun to make with your little ones. All you need is black playdough ($7, Amazon), yellow playdough ($6, Amazon), and white playdough ($5, Amazon).
