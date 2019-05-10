There are so many movies out there that examine the important but occasionally fraught relationships that moms have with their daughters. These 7 mother-daughter movies on Netflix are just a few, though they'll all be readily available to watch on Mother's Day this year. When the holiday rolls around this Sunday, May 12, you may find yourself looking for something on-theme to enjoy. And Netflix has a few things to offer.

Most of the films on this list don't shy away from how complex the bond between a mom and daughter can be, though they all interpret it in different ways. Some are spiky and tense; others are bizarre and surreal. Some go for heartwarming comedy while others break into song. Hopefully one of these movies will be able to match whatever mood you find yourself in this Sunday.

Any movie can be a Mother's Day movie if it's something you enjoy with your mom or your daughter; it's all about what brings you together. But if you're looking for some new options, look no further. Whether it's messy or funny, dramatic or ridiculous, Netflix has a mother-daughter movie for everyone. So without further ado, here are a few possibilities to explore.

Dumplin' Giphy Much of this feel-good teen comedy revolves around the titular Dumplin's distant relationship with her former beauty queen mom. Their history is knotty and they don't really understand each other, but they find a way to bridge those gaps with time.

Mamma Mia Giphy I don't need to tell you to watch Mamma Mia; there is a nine out of ten chance you have already watched Mamma Mia. And if you have watched it, then you've seen the tender scene where Meryl Streep croons "Slipping Through My Fingers" while getting Amanda Seyfried ready for her wedding. And you have cried. I'm crying right now.

Coraline Giphy This isn't the most traditional mother-daughter movie out there. Instead it takes typical pre-teen angst and exaggerates it to horrifyingly surreal levels. Dissatisfied with her real parents, Coraline finds herself at the mercy of an entity called the Other Mother who wants to take over her life. It's up to Coraline to defeat her and get things back to normal.

Mothers & Daughters Movieclips Coming Soon on YouTube Says it right in the title! With a star-studded cast of '90s icons (including Selma Blair, Courteney Cox, Christina Ricci, Susan Sarandon, Mira Sorvino, and Sharon Stone), Mothers and Daughters explores several pairs of moms and their kids. Everyone has their own unique relationship, so perhaps you'll be able to relate to one of these stories.

Hairspray Giphy Netflix has both the original 1998 film and the 2007 musical remake, so this is a two-for-the-price-of-one deal. Teen Tracy Turnblad's tumultuous bond with her mother Edna is an important arc in the movie, even if it isn't the whole story.

Divine Secrets Of The Ya-Ya Sisterhood ckane on YouTube There is something very late-90s, early-00s about packing a bunch of talented actresses into a book-based movie about contentious familial relationships. Like many of the pairs on this list, Sandra Bullock's Siddalee doesn't have an easy time of it with her mom Vivi (Ellen Burstyn), but there is understanding to be found eventually.