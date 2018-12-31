When it comes to makeup, Halloween isn't the only holiday that offers an excellent excuse to pull out your most colorful palettes and glittery liners. In fact, New Year's Eve could be *the* most exciting night of the year for makeup addicts: On December 31, the focus is on glam (on October 31, it's gory). Plus, that reckless NYE vibe gives you permission to be as bold as you want — with your makeup, that is — even if you're a "mascara only" girl the rest of the year. So what are some of the hottest New Year's Eve makeup looks to try this year?

If you're the type who regards wandering through the aisles of Sephora as retail therapy of the highest caliber, there are probably about a zillion trendy tutorials you've been meaning to try for the longest time anyway — but just didn't have the opportunity. (In theory, yes, one should feel free enough to wear fire engine red mascara to school pick-up, but... does one? Not really.) So make this New Year's Eve your moment: Your moment to finally take those holographic highlighters and jewel-toned shadows out of the drawer and out on the town. And hopefully to get photographic evidence, because good makeup doesn't just get wiped away with micellar water at the end of the night. It gets immortalized on Instagram.

1 Spotlight Eye Urban Decay Cosmetics on YouTube The "spotlight" eye is pretty much what the name suggests: Contrasting shades of eyeshadow are used to make the middle of the eyelid pop (almost like a spotlight is shining on it). This look can get pretty dramatic, as Allure explained, but it can also be relatively subtle. Recreate the above using Urban Decay's Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette ($49, Sephora).

3 Glitter Eye Sephora on YouTube "Shimmer and glitter will be the beauty trend of the season," makeup artist Diane Kendal told Refinery29 months before the holiday. "The look has been very prevalent." While there are endless variations on this theme, the above tutorial is for a look that's straight-up, old-school glamour (sultry eyes, peachy-pink cheeks, red lips), plus some added sparkle in the form of Loose Glitter from Anastasia Beverly Hills ($15, Sephora). (Don't forget the Glitter Adhesive for $18!).

4 Frosted Lips Sephora on YouTube Personally, frosted lips always made me think of Charlie's Angels (as in Farrah Fawcett, not Cameron Diaz), but lately the look has been feeling surprisingly modern. Check out the above video featuring Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Frost Lipstick ($30, Sephora).

5 Smoky Eye Wander Beauty on YouTube You literally cannot go wrong with a smoky eye done well, and this slightly softer take plays up warm, earthy tones that are much more forgiving than full-on kohl (particularly if you're a smoky eye novice). The above tutorial uses Wander Beauty's gorgeously pigmented Wanderess Off Duty Eyeshadow Palette ($25, Sephora) and Slide Liner Automatic Gel Eyeliner in Black Sand ($23, Sephora).

6 Smoky Glitter Eye Milk Makeup on YouTube You've seen a glitter eye, you've seen a smoky eye... and now, the smoky glitter eye! Clearly, this is an eye whose time has come. And getting back to the smoky eye novice thing, it's also really, really easy to create with Milk's Glitter Stick ($30, Sephora) and Eye Pigment in Charcoal ($24, Sephora).