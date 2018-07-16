7 Reasons Why Being Pregnant In July Is The Best

July is notorious for being one of the hottest months of the year, and this summer seems to be no exception. The heat, having older kids home from school all day, every single day, and did I mention the heat? Well, it's all enough to make even the thought of pregnancy excrutiating. But having been pregnant over two separate summers, I can tell you that there are more than a few surprising reason why being pregnant in July is the best.

Admittedly, when I was pregnant I wasn't really a fan of July. Or summer, for that matter. I was so swollen you could barely recognize my extremities, I sweated in places I didn't think it was possible to sweat (like around my hair follicles!), and instead of indulging in ice cream I was encouraged to eat fruit. I can't say the experience was all that different the second time around, but at least I knew what I was in store for and, as a result, could actually enjoy a summer pregnancy.

Growing a human being is taxing in and of itself, so the last thing any pregnant woman needs is sweltering heat and an unforgiving amount of humidity. But I encourage you to give poor July a chance. So with that in mind, here are some reasons being pregnant in July is the best.

All The Ice Cream In my humble opinion, July is the best month to walk down to our local ice cream trailer (yes, an actual trailer in the gas station parking lot) to get my favorite sundae. Generally, if it was too hot and I felt brave enough to make the journey, I wouldn't have to stand in line.

4th Of July Festivities Even if you don't love the sound of fireworks or the heat or the people who will keep firing off fireworks on July 5, you can still reap the benefits of a good old fashioned 4th of July celebration. There's get-togethers and barbecues with family and friends, and with probably more food than your pregnant stomach can handle. No one is going to question your second or third helping of ribs, either, which really makes all that cooking worth it.

Air Conditioning Being pregnant in July means having the right to sit inside, in front of the fan or air conditioner, for as long as you damn well please. No one can coax you out until you feel like it because, duh, you're pregnant! You need to stay cool! And no one can force you into any plans you've decided not to keep because, again, pregnancy. There's no reason to leave the house in July if you don't have to, and no one can fault you for it.

You Have The Ultimate Excuse Don't want to go to a barbecue? "Sorry, I'm pregnant." Don't want to attend an overrated pool party? "Can't, I'm pregnant." Don't want to travel to a family gathering in which you're forced to listen to that one annoying uncle. "Sorry family, but I'm pregnant and can't travel." No on will argue with a pregnant woman in July and if they do, well, good luck to them.

Vacation In my opinion, July is the best month for all the road trips and vacations. And when you're pregnant you're encouraged to sit and relax when you otherwise might be roped into a bunch of activities or sightseeing you aren't even remotely interested in.

You're Encouraged To Wear Minimal Clothing Usually summer means doing the bare minimum when it comes to hair, makeup, and clothes. And when you're pregnant that's even more true. I mean, I have two words for you, my friends: maxi dresses.