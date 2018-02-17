7 Red Flags Your Kid Needs Less Screen Time, According To Experts

Screen time is kind of a thing, in case you haven't noticed. Even those of us with the best of intentions — "I will never just sit my kid in front of the television!" — have discovered that a little iPad or television every now and then isn't the end of the world. But when does it cross over from "Mama needs a little time to herself" to just being a binge fest of Dora the Explorer? Here are some red flags your kid needs less screen time because it's getting harder and harder to avoid.

First of all, let's be clear: I'm not going to shame you for allowing your little one some time with Daniel the Tiger or their favorite game on the tablet. After all, if you're anything like me, then you already have enough mom guilt to shoulder for a lifetime. The truth is, screen time can be a lifesaver when you are trying to score a moment to yourself in the bathroom — such a luxury, am I right? — or finish up an important work email.

No, I'm not about that. But what I am focused on is the extreme end of things, warning signs that your kid is too involved with life inside the screen. I'm talking red flags, like irritability, headaches, and a lack of interest in friends.

Read below for the details you should be looking for, and information about how to nix it once and for all.

1 They Have A Sudden Mood Change Giphy If you notice your child's mood feels a little Jekyll and Hyde, then you may be sign that they are indulging in too much time on the iPad, especially if the change comes after using screens, says Dr. Colleen Carroll, a childhood screen addiction specialist and author of Hooked on Screens. Carroll tells Romper in an email interview that one way to moderate this behavior is by setting boundaries around how much time is appropriate in the home and what hours screens are allowed.

2 They Can't Seem To Follow Directions Giphy Phil Weaver of Learning Success tells Romper that kids may be showing you they are on screen time overload if they cannot follow multi-step directions, which requires all three major sensory systems. "We hear the directions and transfer that sensory input into an internal visualization," he says. "Since that visualization is spatial in nature it also involves our spatial (proprioceptive) memory. All three combine to be able to remember and carry out multi-step instructions. So if there is a difficulty in this area it could indicate a weakness in one or more of these cognitive systems." Put simply, Weaver says, too much screen time can lead to weaknesses in these cognitive skills.

3 They Complain About Headaches Giphy Casherie Bright, a Utah-based counselor who works mainly with children and teens says too much screen time might lead to your child complaining about headaches or blurry vision. "This is a big red flag because it means your child's health is being affected negatively by their electronics," she says. Like Carroll, Bright recommends setting a limit on how much screen time is appropriate for each child in your home.

5 They Stop Chatting With Their Friends Giphy Another red flag, says Carroll, is if your child stops socializing with friends in favor of screen time. "Ensure kids have other interests and hobbies, especially exercise and sports, and be sure kids get their responsibilities done before screens are allowed, chores, homework, and so forth," she says.

6 They Just Don't Get It Giphy "When we read or listen to a story we also use our visualization skills and our spatial memory to 'see' the story in our mind," Weaver says. "When these skills are weak from lack of development comprehension can be lacking." So, if your kid is filling up their brain with screen time, then there might not be room for understanding life beyond the iPad, you know?