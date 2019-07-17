Big Brother isn't your typical reality competition show. Aside from the fact that the players live together in the same house while conspiring against each other, they are also broadcast on 24 hour live feeds online. Only the most dedicated (or obsessed) fans keep up with them, however, so there are some things on the Big Brother live feeds you might have missed if you are strictly a show watcher. In fact, sometimes showmances and friendships can completely slip under the radar if they don't make it to the condensed and edited version of the show that airs on TV.

The live feeds are accessed by signing up for a paid CBS All Access subscription, which will enable you to watch the live feeds anytime you want from your phone, tablet, or other device where the app is available. This season has been especially full of the kind of live feed content that fans live for. There was the houseguests' talk on the feeds of Kat and Michie hooking up in the house before the feeds went live. And if you only watch the show, you probably wouldn't know that Gr8ful had a plan to blindside Ovi for eviction long before he showed up at Christie's HOH door.

You take the good and the bad with the feeds, but sometimes it can feel like you're watching two totally different shows. If you want to get to know the Big Brother houseguests better, the feeds are where it's at. And this season, there is a lot you might have missed if you still haven't pulled the switch on diving into the feeds.

Michie & Jack's Bromance Is Less Adorable On The Feeds On the show, you might see Michie and Jack’s bromance as a highlight of the season so far. The show depicts them as platonic soulmates who saw each other across the room on night one and immediately knew they would bond. That might be true, but live feed watchers also know that they share more than just a love for working out. Both Jack and Michie have been shown on the live feeds denigrating houseguests of color, including David, Ovi, and Kemi as well as making racist comments. At one point in the feeds, Jack said of Kemi, "F*cking Kemi makes me want to stomp a f*cking mud hole through her chest." He has also referred to Jessica as "Consuela" behind her back. Recently, the duo had a discussion on the live feeds about whether or not they think David, who is black, has been in jail. There was a lot that went unsaid between the men during their conversation, likely to avoid being called out by production for the second time. Then Michie said, "I know what you’re saying. I’m not offended by it." Jack responded, "For his age, I’m just saying."

There Are More Showmances Than You Think If you only watch Big Brother when it airs three times each week, you might assume that Bella and Nick and Kat and Michie are the only houseguests who have been part of showmances this season. But a peek into the live feeds will tell you that there have been more potential hookups already and it’s only week three. According to the feeds, Michie has been flirting with Holly, Jack is into Analyse, and David has a crush on Kat. That last one might not be in showmance territory yet, but it’s worth noting, since David hasn’t actually been back in the game for very long. There’s a chance that more of these showmances will make it to air, but if not, there’s a lot that fans have missed out on knowing about the inner workings of romance on Big Brother 21.

Nicole Has Become A Fan Favorite On the show, Nicole is more of a floater houseguest who plays fair and tries to stay out of the drama. On the live feeds, however, she has proven that she can hold her own while standing up for her friends and fans have started to rally behind her. The way I see it, this might be because of the way the floaters of the house have been stepped on by Gr8ful and fans are ready for a change. However, the feeds show Nicole and Kemi’s ride or die friendship and it’s the kind of content that viewers need after enduring another week of Gr8ful running the Big Brother house.

Kemi Tried Harder To Stay In The Game In the season premiere, Kemi refused to campaign for herself to Michie and while she wasn't eliminated for making that choice, it could have gone that way for her. Just a few weeks later, however, and she seems to have gotten a handle on how the game works. Kemi’s efforts to stay in the game were a different story on the feeds. Kemi had a long conversation with Michie about her fate in the house and even mentioned wanting to get to the source of who was spreading the idea that she would have targeted Michie and Jack if she had been given the chance. It’s different side of Kemi’s game than is edited down to fit in the show.

Kemi & Bella Were Week 1 Friends Despite their fight on Big Brother Sunday night, which was also on the live feeds, earlier this season, Kemi and Bella were close friends. In fact, Bella tried to rally for Gr8ful and for Christie specifically to keep Kemi in the game when they were considering targeting her for the first eviction. Obviously things went south when Bella’s loose lips sunk the Black Widows ship as quickly as the alliance was formed. From there, Kemi and Bella’s friendship continue to deteriorate. Fans are holding out hope that they can reconcile, but the damage may have been done.

Jack Isn't A Fan Of Ovi On the feeds, Ovi comes across as someone who is just as hopeful of being included in a powerful alliance as he does on the show. What the edited episodes don't show of Ovi, however, is the way Jack treats him, even if it’s behind his back. For a reason unknown to feed watchers, Jack seems to have it in for Ovi. A couple of weeks ago, fans watched Jack ask Ovi if he felt "swole" and told him that he looked like it. When Ovi left the room and was out of earshot, Jack muttered, "Douche." In another clip from the feeds that one fan posted on YouTube, Jack commented on Ovi’s weight behind his back. He said that although Ovi values fitness, "his weight really interferes with his sleep." I don't know why Jack felt the need to comment on another houseguest’s sleeping habits, but from where I’m sitting, it wasn't called for.