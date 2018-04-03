7 Things Your Toddler Is Trying To Say When They're Having A Complete Meltdown

I'd just picked my daughter up from preschool when my she started to wail from the back seat. She wanted her teacher, a snack, and to wear her winter hat in 80 degree weather. I pulled over when she said she had to pee, but she didn't and was indignant that I wouldn't take her into the real estate office (no, they don't sell milkshakes). What was going on? I know I'm not the only parent who needs a translator for their kid, so I looked into what a toddler is trying to say when they have a meltdown.

Throwing a bonafide fit is a normal part of life with a toddler. According to What to Expect, tantrums are most common between ages 2 and 3, although they can certainly start earlier and continue into early childhood. Still, it can be hard not to feel personally victimized when your child is having a fit, particularly if it's in public. Understanding why little ones have meltdowns is the first step toward effectively managing and eventually preventing them from occurring (or at least reducing their frequency). That starts with knowing the triggers, and trust me when I say that, unfortunately, there are a lot of them.

Before you assume that your kiddo is completely off their rocker (and believe me, I've been there), consider their still-developing brains. Their emotional outburst may be their only way of communicating the following:

"I'm Tired And/Or Hungry" Giphy Pure exhaustion or a case of the hangries might not be enough to cause a tantrum by themselves, but they certainly make it more difficult for a child to endure disappointment of any kind. This one's on us as parents. If we let our kids go too long without some nourishment, or let our Target trip run into naptime, we're asking for it.

"I'm Frustrated" Giphy Toddler frustration stems from a variety of sources. Perhaps most significant is their lack of language skills. They can't label the feelings they're experiencing, nor can they verbally navigate a solution to the problem that's causing them so much distress. Another source of irritation is toddlers' inability to distinguish between a want and a need. Combine that with non-existent patience and complete lack of understanding of time, and you have a recipe for a full on freak-out.

"I'm Overwhelmed" Giphy According to Supernanny, it's easy for a child to become emotionally overloaded. It makes sense when you think about how many new experiences they have to maneuver on a daily basis. We, as parents, need to manage the situations we put little kids in. My daughter was a nightmare on our Europe trip, but I'm the one who put her on a plane for 12 hours and then ran her around seeing the sights, while adding her deployed dad (who she hadn't seen in nine months) to the mix. That's a lot for an adult, much less a 23-month-old child.

"I've Hit My Limit" Giphy Overstimulation is another major cause of tantrums. You've probably noticed that your child is more susceptible to fits during parties or holidays (mine also has more toileting accidents). Stay tuned-in to your child so you'll know when they need a day at home, or just a second alone and away from the party before the piñata. When my sister came to visit, we ran my daughter all over town and she was not having it. We'd pushed her too hard and surprise, surprise, she was much better behaved when we spent a day playing in the backyard.