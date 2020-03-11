When you go from one kid to two, suddenly everything gets a little more complicated, especially getting the kids from point A to point B. If you find yourself trying to corral your toddler while also pushing your baby in a stroller, you may want to consider investing in one of the best stroller boards to make things a bit easier. They're safe, easy to use, and your older kid won't feel like "a baby" riding on it.

With only one kid, it's easy to walk through a store parking lot because if they start running off, you can simply chase them and scoop them up. But, when you add a new baby into the mix, suddenly you're faced with a dilemma. Should you buy a double stroller? Try to push your toddler while carrying your baby in a sling or other type of carrier? Trust your oldest to hold your hand in busy areas while you push the baby? If your older child is potty-trained (which means they've been praised for being a "big kid"), they might refuse to ride in a stroller or be carried, and if they're also still relatively young, they might not fully understand the danger of letting go of your hand and running free. This situation is enough to make a parent totally opt out and just stay home whenever possible.

No matter how much of a hermit you want to be, there will still be times you have to leave the house and face this situation head-on. To better manage your kids (and your stress) you can invest in a stroller board. They attach to the base of your stroller and serve as a spot for your older kid to perch while you push them both. It's a sneaky way of containing both kids in one spot without making your oldest feel like "a baby." And most universal stroller boards are designed to be compatible with 95% of strollers, so you probably won't have to buy a new stroller to accommodate your board. Sound good? Here are eight great options to pick from.

1. No-Trip Design Stroller Glider Board - A-Ride-Along Stroller Accessory Amazon | $90 See on Amazon This board attaches to the stroller and detaches easily (which is essential when you're trying to fold up a stroller and manage two+ kids) and includes a tie so you can store it with the stroller when it's not in use. It's also designed to sit closer to the stroller itself so parents don't kick and trip over it as they're walking.

2. For The Long Haul Lascal BuggyBoard Maxi Amazon | $90 See on Amazon This board is designed to attach to nearly any stroller and will hold a child from age two to when they're 66 pounds. You can also purchase a seat attachment in case your big kid needs a rest.

3. Easy Fold Beberoad Baby Stroller Glider Board Amazon | $81 See on Amazon The perk to this stroller board is that it folds up really easily (and depending on your stroller model, you may even be able to keep the board attached when you collapse it). Kids can either sit or stand on it until they weigh 45 pounds. This board fits most name-brand strollers, but not all, so just make sure you check the list before purchasing.

4. All The Options Lascal BuggyBoard Maxi+ Amazon | $145 See on Amazon If you want a board that has it all and will work with any stroller you have, this is it. It has a universal attachment so it's compatible with 95% of strollers, has standing and sitting options, and both the length and width can be adjusted. Your child can safely use this board until they weigh 55 pounds, and they will probably want to because it's basically awesome.

5. Compact Style guzzie+Guss Hitch Full Suspension Ride-On Stroller Board Amazon | $76 Amazon This board fits most strollers, but is a little more compact so the manufacturer recommends double checking measurements before purchasing. It's a stand-only board that will hold up to 62 pounds and doesn't require any adapters.

6. For Your Baby Jogger Baby Jogger Glider Board Amazon | $90 See on Amazon The Baby Jogger board is brand specific, but is built to work with joggers so you know it will be stable. Kids can use it up until they are 4 years old, it has a no slip bottom, and doesn't have to be detached to collapse the stroller.

7. Two In One Englacha 2-in-1 Cozy X Rider Amazon | $102 See on Amazon You can fit this two-in-one board/seat to almost any stroller thanks to its universal fit. It attaches and detaches easily and has a strap for easy storage when not in use. Your kiddo can use this once they are 15 months old and up until they weigh 55 pounds.