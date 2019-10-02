In case you haven't heard, October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, so get ready to wear some pink. If you're organizing a fundraiser or planning to attend an awareness walk or charity event, here are some great breast cancer awareness poster ideas that will help you make an impact and support those affected.

If you're looking for ways to support the cause, many charities, such as The American Cancer Society and Susan G. Koman, host walks to raise money that benefit breast cancer research to help find a cure and better treatment options for patients. Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among women, according to the World Health Organization. This devastating disease impacts 2.1 million women each year and is responsible for the most cancer-related deaths among women... and the rates are only increasing. Many of us have been affected or know someone who has been affected by breast cancer at some point in their lives, so next month show your support by raising awareness to help fight against this deadly illness.

The CDC recommends women between the ages of 50 to 74 years old who are at average risk of developing breast cancer should get a mammogram every two years. Women who are under 50 and are concerned about their risk should talk to their doctor to see if getting checked earlier is better for them. Early detection is key when it comes to treating breast cancer, so help save a life and spread the word this October with these creative signs.

1. Don't Forget To Check Your Pups Janetsplanet16 on Twitter Who can resist these pups? Let them help you spread awareness in a light hearted but effective message and reminder to get checked.

2. Less Is More Rumkammerat on Twitter This simple, yet effective message is all you need to spread the word. This poster has one word on it and yet, everyone knows exactly what it means just by looking at it.

3. Just A Friendly Reminder tuplin_lisa on Twitter Help keep things in perspective with this clever reminder of what's really important.

4. In October We Wear Pink serendipities2 on Twitter I love this creative t-shirt because it incorporates the fall season with the pink pumpkins, as well as the clever nod to everyone's favorite Mean Girls quote.

5. Hit Them With The Facts jessicaDixon99 on Twitter This infographic is great because it's easy to read and informative and gives tips for how women can reduce thier risk for developing breast cancer.

6. Create A Catchy Hashtag EHSRoyalRowdies on Twitter Create an easy-to-remember hashtag for your event to get people involved, help raise awareness and give them some incentive to come out and support, such as wearing pink.

7. Get Your Community Involved HCSOSheriff on Twitter Not a poster exactly, (although I guess it can be) but I love these badges from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department because it reflects an entire community that is supporting breast cancer awareness month. If you're looking to create awareness in your work place, add some pink touches to your uniform for the month of October.