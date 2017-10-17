8 Cheap Halloween Costumes For Kids That Are Too Stinkin' Cute

Picking out Halloween costumes for your kids can be the highlight of the holiday. Unless, of course, the cost of their costume is threatening to send you into bankruptcy. But fear not, there are some great low-cost costume options out there — if you look for them. If you want to get into the Halloween spirit without completely blowing your budget, here are some cute and cheap Halloween costumes for kids.

All of your favorite retailers have stocked their stores and sites with tons of affordable Halloween costumes for the tiniest trick-or-treaters, from cows, to peacocks, to everyone's favorite superhero sidekick, Robin. That means, you don't have to DIY your kid's costume if you don't have the time or interest to do so. But because there are so many options, hunting for the best deals on kid's Halloween costumes can be completely overwhelming.

Before you know it, you may find yourself up to your ears in masks, wings, and capes, but avoid jumping on the first adorable costume you see and follow these tricks to save even more money. First, shop around. It make take a little more time, but it's worth taking the time to find the best deals. Second, go for less popular costumes. Steer clear of the trendiest costumes which may be more expensive and more difficult to find in your child's size. Instead, save yourself the time and frustration by looking for costumes that are less of the moment. Chances are, you can find them at a cheaper price. And if you have younger children, you may be able to repurpose them in the future — unless they end up with tons of stubborn chocolate stains by the end of the night.

Let this list inspire you to find some affordable Halloween costumes for your kids this year and use any unclaimed funds for your own Halloween look.

1 Ninja Turtle Giphy walmart.com You don't have to spend a lot to make your kid look like a hero. You can turn your toddler into the cutest crime-fighting turtle in the neighborhood with this Raphael costume ($12, Walmart). And with the money you save, you can buy a whole lot of pizza. Cowabunga!

2 Little Leopard Giphy walmart.com Leopards may be some of the fiercest animals in the jungle, and your little one will be one of the fiercest kids trick-or-treating in this toddler Leopard costume ($7, Walmart).

3 Pretty Peacock Giphy wholesalehalloweencostumes.com Let her strut her stuff on Halloween night in a beautiful peacock costume ($21, Wholesale Halloween Costumes). Fortunately, there won't be any feathers for you to clean up at the end of the night.

4 Captain Kirk Giphy wholesalehalloweencostumes.com He may not be old enough to remember the original series — well, neither are you— but what kid wouldn't want to be the captain of the starship Enterprise? The cuteness is out of this world with this Captain Kirk costume ($21, Wholesale Halloween Costumes).

5 Morticia Addams Giphy orientaltrading.com Nothing says Halloween like The Addams Family. You can dress your little girl as the hauntingly beautiful matriarch of the hilarious family in this Morticia Addams costume ($12, Oriental Trading).

6 Robin Giphy orientaltrading.com Superheroes never go out of style, and your little one will look great as Batman's trusty sidekick. You can get this Robin costume ($19, Oriental Trading) for less than 20 dollars.

7 Cute Kitty Giphy anytimecostumes.com Is your kid having a hard time deciding whether to be a cat or a princess this Halloween? Well, they can be both if one is as affordable as this toddler princess cat costume ($11, Anytime Costumes).