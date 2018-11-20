Nothing gets you hype for the holidays like movies and since we’re long past the days of relying on physical rentals, Netflix is the place to go for all of your Christmas needs. Some networks have legit holiday movie marathons to drop in on from time to time, but these 8 Christmas movies on Netflix will help keep you in the holiday spirit all season.

If you’re looking for something tried and true to enjoy with the whole family, then obviously How the Grinch Stole Christmas is going to do it for you. This would be the Jim Carrey live action version full of well-placed adult humor and the classic Grinch story. But in recent years, Netflix has embraced audiences’ love of romantic holiday movies. Last year, A Christmas Prince specifically was a breakout hit on the streaming platform and this season, fans will get to watch its sequel. For what was potentially supposed to be a one-off holiday movie, that’s kind of a big deal.

Whether you want more romantic Christmas movies than TV will provide for you right now, or just ones without commercial breaks, then these Christmas movies on Netflix should get the job done for you.

The Christmas Chronicles Giphy Starring Kurt Russell, The Christmas Chronicles, is about a pair of siblings who make a plan to capture Santa on Christmas Eve. When things go awry, the kids have to help a slightly snarky Santa and his elves save Christmas. It will be available for streaming on Nov. 22.

The Holiday Calendar Giphy Kat Graham of The Vampire Diaries stars in The Holiday Calendar, another brand new Netflix movie this year. Graham plays a photographer who inherits a seemingly magical advent calendar which may or may not lead her to true love during the holiday season. You might already be predicting the end, but that’s part of the fun.

A Christmas Prince Giphy A Christmas Prince may have started off as another predictable holiday movie, this time about a reporter who falls in love with a prince, but it quickly became one of the most loved Netflix Original holiday movies of 2017. Again, it's totally predictable, and maybe it’s the world’s fascination with royal weddings in real life, but A Christmas Prince really took off.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding Giphy The success of A Christmas Prince gave way to rumors and then a premiere date for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding. The sequel premieres on Netflix on Nov. 30 and will follow the newly engaged couple as they prepare to march down the aisle.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas Giphy You can't watch Christmas movies without including How the Grinch Stole Christmas in your lineup. It just doesn't work that way. Carrey might verge on creepy as the green and furry outcast of Whoville, but it’s one of those Christmas movies you can't not watch.

The Princess Switch Giphy I’m not going to pretend like the plot to The Princess Switch doesn't sound eerily similar to It Takes Two, but it still sounds like another winner for a Netflix Christmas movie marathon. Vanessa Hudgens stars as both a duchess and a tourist from Chicago who discover they look exactly like each other and trade places. There’s also a good chance that they both fall in love while living as the other.

Christmas With A View Giphy Christmas With A View is based on a Harlequin romance novel, so I can't promise that it won't be totally predictable. But it is another holiday-themed romance movie with a will they/won’t they dynamic.