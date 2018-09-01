Every birth month has its pros and its cons. Being born in July, for example, is great because you'll always be the exact right age for your grade in school (and pool parties are an option). Being born in December can come with the unfortunate downside of having your birthday overshadowed by the holidays (people can only buy so many presents in a month, after all). September is one of those months that bestows a multitude of benefits on babies born within its 30 days. So what are some fascinating facts about September babies you never knew?

There are the astrological implications of this month to consider, naturally, but there's actually a science of sorts to figuring out what a September birthday means. Factors like climate, sunlight, and other September-specific circumstances can influence everything from personality to health to overall longevity for those born during the ninth month of the year.

It goes without saying, perhaps, that September babies aren't the only ones whose fate is shaped somewhat by the date of their birth. July babies tend to be optimistic, statistically speaking, while August babies are known for their healthy birth weights. Some parents are so intent on giving their baby a birthdate in a certain month that they time their conception accordingly, while others just leave the timing up to chance and make the best of the results. Whichever camp you fall into, the following facts about September babies are pretty fascinating.

1 They Grow Up Tall Particularly relevant to babies born in the early part of September, a study out of Bristol University found that babies born in late summer are taller and stronger, according to The Globe and Mail. Medical statistician and lead study author Adrian Sayers theorized that the vitamin D found in late summer sunlight played a role in helping bones absorb calcium.

2 They Have Lots Of Company If it seems like you spend a ridiculous amount of money on birthday presents for your kid's friends in September, that's probably because you really are. As Reader's Digest reported, nine of the 10 most common birthdays are in September! After examining 20 years of data from the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics and the U.S. Social Security Administration, researchers found that mid-September has more birthdays than any other time period of the year: September 9th is the most popular birthday; September 19th comes in second.

3 They're Either Virgos Or Libras If your baby is born between August 23 and September 22, he's a Virgo; if he's born between September 23 and October 23, he's a Libra, according to Astrostyle. Though they share the same month, the signs are very different... Virgos are super organized, efficient, and practical, while Libras are charming, romantic, and dreamy.

4 They're Totally Smart Back-to-school could be the most wonderful time of year for September babies. Research has shown that kids with September birthdays "significantly achieve more early development goals" than those born during the summer, reported Good Housekeeping. Plus, a study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies found that September babies are 20 percent more lively to get into elite schools, according to the Irish Independent.

5 They're Less Likely To Get Depressed Experts aren't sure if it has something to do with the abundance of available nutrients at harvest time or the relative good health associated with fall versus winter, but research has shown that people born in the fall have lower rates of depression and are less likely to develop bipolar disorder, according to TIME.

6 They're Most Likely To Live To 100 Besides diet, exercise, and a positive attitude, another thing that can add years to your life is your birthday. Research has shown that the majority of centenarians were born between September and November, reported New Scientist, while those born in March, May, and July had the lowest chances of making it to 100. “The most popular hypothesis to explain the finding is that seasonal infections in early life are creating long-lasting damage to human health,” University of Chicago researcher Leonid Gavrilov.

7 So Many Celebs Share Their Birth Month Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Seriously, so many celebs. And so many of your favorites, too! Beyoncé, Amy Poehler, Gwyneth Paltrow, Idris Elba, Bill Murray, and Colin Firth are just a few of the stars identified as September babies by Fandango.