Even if it seems as though twins are more common than ever these days, they're still something of a phenomenon. As parents of twins know (as well as those with twin siblings, naturally), the experience of raising or being a twin is definitely unique — and absolutely worthy of celebration. Sure, there are challenges that come along with the twin thing, but there are lots of laughs, too... which is why these memes for National Twin Day will crack you up even if you don't happen to be a twin or have any twins in your life.

National Twin Day falls on the first weekend of August ever year; in 2018, the official date for NTD is August 3, as listed in the National Date Archives. And while you probably don't recall hearing much about it in the past, it's actually been observed since 1976, according to the NDA:

"National Twins Day was inspired by a pair of twins, Moses and Aaron Wilcox. In 1819, this pair of identical twins donated 6 acres of land to the town of Millsville, Ohio on the condition that it change its name to Twinsburg. In 1976, the grateful town of Twinsburg began hosting an annual festival for twins."

The first year, only 36 twins attended the festival. Today, the original event draws more than 2,000, and similar festivals and gatherings are held in towns and cities across the country. So this is the perfect time to scroll through some hilarious social media posts devoted to all things twin-related, from the annoying questions people insist on asking twin moms to unbelievably intense sibling rivalry to the daily struggles of being outnumbered as a mom. Oh, and don't forget about dealing with double the exhaustion! No personal twin connection is necessary for you to get a kick out of these — but if you are in fact living the #twinmomlife (or the #twinlife), these memes are guaranteed to ring painfully true.