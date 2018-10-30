Two Real Housewives franchises, an '80s animated classic reboot, and the end of Netflix's first ever original series are all slated to premiere next month, bridging the gap from endless screenings of the same two Halloween movies (if you're me) to the sappy fun of holiday movie season. These eight shows premiering in November run the gamut from moving and heartfelt to guilty pleasure-worthy and they're ready to keep you entertained all month long — or at least stack up on your DVR until you actually have the time to marathon them all on Thanksgiving weekend.

One particularly high-profile premiere coming down the pipeline is, of course, the final season of House of Cards, now prominently starring Robin Wright following Kevin Spacey's dismissal. The Emmys juggernaut was Netflix's first, wildly successful foray into original content back in 2013 and, for better or worse, it changed the TV landscape as we know it. Season 6 will be cut down to eight episodes, from previous seasons' 13, and it will introduce Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story's Cody Fern as new cast members. Robin Wright, credited in large part with salvaging the show's final season, graced the cover of Variety last month accompanied by the words "Hail to the Chief." Here's more on where House of Cards plans to go next season, along with seven other shows to keep an eye out for.

House of Cards Netflix on YouTube After suspending production on its sixth and final season to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against its star and executive producer Kevin Spacey, House of Cards drops without him on Nov. 2. In the final season, Frank Underwood has died and focus shifts to Claire as the first female president of the United States.

Great British Baking Show Netflix Collection 6 of Great British Baking Show, which has already aired in its entirety overseas, comes to Netflix on Nov. 9. It's the ninth season of the Channel 4 series.

Shut Up And Dribble SHOWTIME Sports on YouTube Lebron James' three-part documentary series, narrated by Jemele Hill, premieres on Showtime Nov. 3. The series aims to take "a powerful inside look at the changing role of athletes in our fraught cultural and political environment, through the lens of the NBA."

She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power DreamWorksTV on YouTube Cartoonist Noelle Stevenson reboots the '80s girl power classic with a modern retelling set to premiere on Netflix Nov. 16.

Outlander STARZ on YouTube Scottish accents, historical time travel, and period romance are back in full force when Outlander, Starz's series based on the Diana Gabaldon novels, returns for Season 4 on Nov. 4.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Bravo on YouTube Eva Marcille gets married, Porsha Williams gets pregnant, and Shamari DeVoe joins the cast as The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo for Season 11 on Nov. 4. Kenya Moore has dropped out, so she'll be missing this season's group trip to Tokyo, and fans will watch as NeNe Leaks' husband Gregg gets a heartbreaking diagnosis.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Bravo on YouTube Newcomers Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider join the cast when The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo for Season 9 on Nov. 7. Spoiler alert: Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are on the outs again.