7 Signs Your Baby's Actually Not Ready For Solid Foods Yet

Eating solid foods is an exciting milestone for baby and that first feeding is a rite of passage for parents. It's also one of the only times in life that those quick-reflex ducking skills you gained playing dodge ball in middle school finally come in handy. It’s important to know, however, when your baby’s not ready for solid foods just yet.
Dr. Daniel S. Ganjian, M.D., a pediatrician at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California, tells Romper that starting solids "has an art to it," and "it's not just about putting solid foods in babies' mouths."
When you're first introducing non-liquids to your baby, start with soft foods and pieces that can be held easily with tiny hands, according to pediatric dietitian Deborah Malkoff-Cohen, R.D. For Baby's first solid foods, she recommends nutrient-dense foods with iron, protein, and healthy fats so that every calorie that makes it into those little mouths counts.
Malkoff-Cohen also wants you to remember that first foods are all about exploring, wearing, mushing, and dropping —not just eating. "Your floor will be covered and the family dog will love it," she says. Most importantly, make sure Baby will love it too by waiting until they're ready. If they're not, they'll let you know by showing these signs.