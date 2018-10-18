Orvis Classic Barn Jacket, $130, Amazon

Gap Long Sleeve Boatneck Tee Shirt, $25, The Gap

Style and Co. Skinny Cargo Pants, $30, Macy's

Carol dresses for utility, like most everyone on the show. For her, you'll need some form of barn jacket (her favorite!), a gray tee shirt or henley, and dark skinny cargo pants. Also dirt. Just assume all these costumes need dirt.

Now, barn jackets are really expensive, so buy something you're going to wear again, or buy one second hand. I will tell you that they never go out of style, and they're super comfy.