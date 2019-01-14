In the real world, winter is finally here. In Westeros, winter came more than a year ago, but I think we can all forgive the long wait for Game of Thrones’ final season after that doozy of a teaser trailer premiered on Sunday. It may have been less than two minutes of footage to placate most diehard fans, but it was something. There are already some theories based on the Game of Thrones Season 8 teaser trailer and until an actual full-length trailer is released, it’s all we have.

Unfortunately, the teaser was just that — a potential hint of things to come. It didn't show any new footage or concrete evidence of any characters surviving or dying before the end credits in the series finale. It did build up more hype, however, and when it comes to Game of Thrones, what is hype may never die.

Teaser trailers for this show have been known to be misleading so any theories borne from the Season 8 teaser trailer could be totally without merit. If you remember, the teaser for Season 6 showed the House of Black and White with faces of characters both dead and alive. Some fans thought it meant that crucial main characters would meet their own grisly fates in Season 6, but when Arya and Cersei came out swinging, it was clear that the teaser didn't really give anything away.

That could be the case with the Game of Thrones Season 8 teaser. With this being the final season, though, all bets are off. Honestly, some of these theories based on the teaser alone seem like they could be at least partially accurate come Season 8.

1 Arya & Sansa Won't Make It Out Of Season 8 Alive Giphy BlondeMoana25 wrote on Reddit that the statues featured in the teaser symbolize Arya and Sansa's fates. They wrote that since Arya and Sansa look younger in their statues in the Winterfell crypts, it could mean that they die by the end of the season or before the season is over.

2 Jon Has A Long Life Ahead Of Him Giphy The same Redditor also pointed out that Jon looked older in his statue in the crypts. BlondeMoana25 said that it could mean Jon lives much longer than Sansa and Arya. If that means he wins the coming battle against the White Walkers and Cersei, then that might be a sacrifice fans will have to live with.

3 Arya Will Be The Only Stark To Die In The Battle Giphy Another Redditor, cfjbr, thinks it's all in the other details of the statues. They said that Arya's is the only one that shows a sword which could mean that she's the only one of the three of them who dies in the upcoming battles. It makes sense that Sansa's statue doesn't have a sword because she isn't a fighter, but the fact that Jon's doesn't is a little worrisome.

4 Bran Is The Night King Giphy There are plenty of theories floating around about Bran being the Night King, but Redditor mistyrell theorized that the teaser trailer confirmed it. They wrote that in the trailer, the feather that falls from Lyanna's statue could symbolize a raven. Bran is the three-eyed raven right now and, for all intents and purposes, no longer a "Stark." According to the theory, when the cold sweeps in through the crypts and freezes the feather, it might symbolize Bran taking form as the Night King.

5 House Stark Will Die In A Different Way Giphy One fan wrote on Twitter that the symbolism in the teaser trailer means that House Stark will die out, but not the way you might think. Putting all death theories and worries aside, the fan pointed out that Jon isn't technically a Stark, Bran won't carry on the name, Arya probably won't marry, and Sansa has already been married off twice. By the end of Season 8, the Stark name could be gone and that's a really sad thought.

6 An Ice Dragon Will Rise From The Crypts Giphy In the The World of Ice and Fire book, the Winterfell chapter explains that Winterfell's hot springs are heated below the ground with the "furnaces of the world" which are also said to have created Dragonstone. On Reddit, one fan, Moseng16, wrote that the ice in the crypts in the Game of Thrones Season 8 teaser trailer could mean an ice dragon will wake up below or in the crypts. I'm not sure if that would be a good thing — or just another pet for the Night King.

7 Winterfell Will Fall Giphy Redditor totallykyle12345 pointed out that in the latest teaser and the one that came before it, you see ice taking over Winterfell. In the first Game of Thrones Season 8 teaser, it was in the form of ice on the map back at Dragonstone. It started in the north and washed over the fire wolf before continuing south. Since the ice begins in the crypts below Winterfell in the latest teaser, the Redditor wrote that it means Winterfell is a goner.