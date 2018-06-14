9 Adorable Mommy & Me Swimsuits That Twin For The Win

Shopping for swimsuits for little kids is a blast, because they're generally all pretty adorable. Shopping for a swimsuit for yourself, on the other hand, can be distinctly less delightful, because... ugh. But here's one way to make the whole process a bit more fun: Coordinate your look with your little one! Mommy & me swimsuits are seriously in vogue this summer, with options available in all kinds of styles, colors, and price ranges. So how can you find the right set for you and your mini-me?

I'll tell you a little secret: When you're doing the twinning thing with your tot, you can totally get away with wearing more whimsical prints and accents than you might ordinarily try to wear on the beach. Sure, you might not choose a ruffled two-piece with fruit on it if you were just going solo, but with your similarly outfitted child by your side, it makes perfect sense. Plus, there are only so many opportunities in life when your kid will let you wear the same clothes she's wearing... as in, this might actually be your only opportunity. (Or maybe not the only one, but let's just say your teenager isn't likely to be as open to the idea of matching bathing suits as your preschooler.)

Of course, most of these Mommy & Me looks aren't exactly the same, either: Concessions are made to accommodate adult bodies (i.e. more supportive tops, etc.) Just be sure to get lots of pics of the two of you before the summer is over, because you'll want to remember these moments forever.

2. Desert Flowers Popreal Cactus Print Two-Piece, $25, Popreal Popreal Cactus Print One-Piece, $23, Popreal This cute, cartoon-esque print is perfect for kids (but not too silly for moms), and the bottoms on the grown-up suit are perfect when you want a little extra coverage. Kid sizes come in 18 months to 7 years.

3. Mama's Girl PatPat Letter Printed One-Piece Swimsuit, $17, PatPat PatPat Letter Printed One-Piece Swimsuit, $15, PatPat You can't go wrong with a black one-piece, and this pair of suits lets everybody know you're a mother-daughter duo to be reckoned with. Kid sizes are available from 6 months to 7 years; both also come in white with black lettering.

4. Vacay Vibes Kaylani Pink Two-Piece, $32, Little Chocopink Kaylani Pink Two-Piece, $26, Little Chocopink The ideal suit to wear while sipping an umbrella drink (or a juice box) by the pool, the high-waisted, low-cut legs on the bottom make for an extra comfy fit and the ruffles are a fun, flirty touch. Kids sizes come in 2T to 8.

7. Watermelon Waves Pampano Watermelon Bikini, $79, Mademoiselle Louise Pampano Watermelon Bikini, $45, Mademoiselle Louise Handmade in Miami by a French designer, the cut of the mom suit definitely has a chic, European feel... and it just doesn't get sweeter than a little girl in watermelon print bikini (sizes 0 months to 12 years).