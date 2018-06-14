9 Adorable Mommy & Me Swimsuits That Twin For The Win
Shopping for swimsuits for little kids is a blast, because they're generally all pretty adorable. Shopping for a swimsuit for yourself, on the other hand, can be distinctly less delightful, because... ugh. But here's one way to make the whole process a bit more fun: Coordinate your look with your little one! Mommy & me swimsuits are seriously in vogue this summer, with options available in all kinds of styles, colors, and price ranges. So how can you find the right set for you and your mini-me?
I'll tell you a little secret: When you're doing the twinning thing with your tot, you can totally get away with wearing more whimsical prints and accents than you might ordinarily try to wear on the beach. Sure, you might not choose a ruffled two-piece with fruit on it if you were just going solo, but with your similarly outfitted child by your side, it makes perfect sense. Plus, there are only so many opportunities in life when your kid will let you wear the same clothes she's wearing... as in, this might actually be your only opportunity. (Or maybe not the only one, but let's just say your teenager isn't likely to be as open to the idea of matching bathing suits as your preschooler.)
Of course, most of these Mommy & Me looks aren't exactly the same, either: Concessions are made to accommodate adult bodies (i.e. more supportive tops, etc.) Just be sure to get lots of pics of the two of you before the summer is over, because you'll want to remember these moments forever.
1.Think Pink
Summer Salt X Mac & Mia The Confetti Sidestroke One-Piece, $95, Summer Salt
Summer Salt X Mac & Mia The Girls' Confetti Sidestroke Bikini Set, $55, Summer Salt
Adorably festive, this pair of swimsuits from Summer Salt's Mamas + Minis limited edition collaboration with Mac & Mia are sort of what cupcakes would look like in bathing suit form, except even better than that. The Mommy-sized version is a bestselling style known staying put in the places where it matters most even when you're chasing after your little swimmer (sizes 12 months to 6T).
2.Desert Flowers
Popreal Cactus Print Two-Piece, $25, Popreal
Popreal Cactus Print One-Piece, $23, Popreal
This cute, cartoon-esque print is perfect for kids (but not too silly for moms), and the bottoms on the grown-up suit are perfect when you want a little extra coverage. Kid sizes come in 18 months to 7 years.
3.Mama's Girl
PatPat Letter Printed One-Piece Swimsuit, $17, PatPat
PatPat Letter Printed One-Piece Swimsuit, $15, PatPat
You can't go wrong with a black one-piece, and this pair of suits lets everybody know you're a mother-daughter duo to be reckoned with. Kid sizes are available from 6 months to 7 years; both also come in white with black lettering.
4.Vacay Vibes
Kaylani Pink Two-Piece, $32, Little Chocopink
Kaylani Pink Two-Piece, $26, Little Chocopink
The ideal suit to wear while sipping an umbrella drink (or a juice box) by the pool, the high-waisted, low-cut legs on the bottom make for an extra comfy fit and the ruffles are a fun, flirty touch. Kids sizes come in 2T to 8.
5.All In The Family
Cameron One-Piece in Santorini, $75, The Salty Baby
Layna One-Piece in Santorini, $25, The Salty Baby
Caden One-Piece in Santorini, $25, The Salty Baby
Moms don't often get the chance to do the matching outfit thing with their boys, which is why these suits are so cool: Practically the whole family can coordinate! Kid sizes available from 3 months to 5T.
6.Camera Ready
Pink Vintage Camera High Waist Bikini, $78, Red Dolly
Girls Pink Vintage Camera High Waist Bikini, $50, Red Dolly
If retro style is your thing, these suits are a dream come true (especially if you're looking for a little extra sun protection for your shoulders). Kid sizes come in 2 to 12 years, so you can even twin with you tween (if she's willing).
7.Watermelon Waves
Pampano Watermelon Bikini, $79, Mademoiselle Louise
Pampano Watermelon Bikini, $45, Mademoiselle Louise
Handmade in Miami by a French designer, the cut of the mom suit definitely has a chic, European feel... and it just doesn't get sweeter than a little girl in watermelon print bikini (sizes 0 months to 12 years).
8.High Contrast
Tulum Color Blocked Halter Top, $29, and Tulum Color Blocked Bikini Bottom, $29, Forever Young Swimwear
Girls Tulum Set, $25, Forever Young Swimwear
The white trim on these black bikinis makes for clean, classic lines (and the best thing about halter tops is that you don't have to be afraid of your straps slipping off your shoulders all the time!). Available in 2T to 4T for girls.
9.Glamour Girls
Palisades Piping Maillot, $352, Marysia
Bumby Palisades Piping Maillot, $129, Marysia
With a silhouette reminiscent of the golden age of Hollywood screen sirens, these suits would be perfectly accessorized with matching pairs of cat eye sunglasses.