Can’t make it to your friend’s baby shower? Had to cancel last minute? Or perhaps the shower been nixed due to unforeseen circumstances. Don’t sweat it. Just because you can’t be there in person doesn’t mean you can’t still show your pal how much you care. More and more savvy local retailers are offering shipping options to let you send a new bundle of joy your own gift-wrapped box of joy. These nine baby shower gifts from small businesses are super unique, and they'll ship straight to the mom-to-be of honor.

When you can't (or prefer not to) gift your friend with something from her register, surprise her instead with an original gift sourced from a privately owned independent retailer. These shop local options not only sell unique items, they can ship practically anywhere and often throw in gift wrap as well. Sure, a pal’s registry may be filled with bottles, onesies, and stroller gear, but that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t still love something thoughtful from a brand that everybody else in the world doesn't have in their homes, too. Whether it’s a monogrammed smocked dress or baby bangle, boutiques often specialize in sentimental baby keepsakes, which means your gift could live on long after a wee babe has outgrown diapers and serve as a special reminder of when your pal’s little one was a new arrival.

1. Pow! Stars Black Hot Air Balloon Mobile Pow! Stars Black Hot Air Balloon Mobile Twinkle Twinkle Little One | $64 see on Twinkle Twinkle Little One We guarantee you'll be the only person at the shower offering a gift like this. Straight from Chicago's upscale baby boutique, Twinkle Twinkle Little One, this hot air balloon mobile can be shipped and even has the option to include a gift message.

2. 14K Gold Baby Bangle 14K Gold Baby Bangle Croghan's Jewel Box | $360 A plain 14K yellow gold hinged baby bangle bracelet. see on Croghan's Jewel Box This is the kind of gift you give to a super close friend. An investment piece for sure, this wee baby bracelet latches to fit on a baby's hand and can be worn until they're a toddler.

3. Le Petit Baby Book Le Petit Baby Book Inklings | $30 see on inklings A baby memory book, this sweet journal gives expectant mothers a place to log all their hops and dreams for their future babe. And it's from an independent bookseller in Yakima, Washington, a great option for unique baby gifts.

4. Cotton Star Bloomers Cotton Star Bloomers Paris Market | $28 Sizes 6-12 months or 13-18 months see on Paris Market Savannah, Georgia's Paris Market is a magical store filled with French inspired decor and gift items. But tucked into the back corner is the baby section and that's where you'll find these darling bloomers, the work of Savannah-based Lovelane Designs. You don't have to visit the boutique to get these booty-ful bum warmers. Just visit the site and ship.

5. Fox Blankie Fox Blankie Fiddlesticks | $16 13"x13" blanket see on Fiddlesticks Every little one needs a lovie and this fox-faced version comes direct from San Francisco children's boutique, Fiddlesticks. If a fox isn't your thing, they also have a variety of other adorable animals that can be shipped to a shower.

6. Baby Arrival Gift Set Baby Arrival Gift Set Perry Mackin | $60 see on perry mackin Stocked with high-end essentials, this 5-piece set includes a 9-ounce anti-colic silicone bottle, Step 3 silicone nipples, and a silicone straw and bottle handle for turning the bottle into a sippy cup when the time comes. Also comes with an organic head, neck, & shoulder support pillow for babies (choose from yellow/grey stripe, blue stripe, or red stripe).

7. Mery the Cherry Teether Mery the Cherry Teether Clover Toys | $19 see on Clover Toys Teethers are a dime a dozen, but this happy little cherry teether is a useful as it is cheery. Made from 100% natural rubber from Malaysian Hevea trees, this is available from Seattle's Clover Toys and you can easily send it as a present to a pal.

8. Organic Baby Gift Set - Handmade Lovey Blanket, Rattle Toy & Hat Organic Baby Gift Set - Handmade Lovey Blanket, Rattle Toy & Hat | Whale Estella | $60 see on estella Baby gift sets make such an easy and thoughtful gift and this little nautical-themed organic set from New York's Estella children's boutique is perfect for a summer due date.