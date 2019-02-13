It's almost Presidents' Day and that means one thing to my mind — sales. Everything is going to be on sale, and I can't wait to dig through the discounts to make my dollar stretch. This year, perennial favorite Old Navy is offering up some of the best deals to be had. The Old Navy President's Day sale is slashing prices on items ranging from tee shirts to their signature denim, and you'll want to stock up while you can.
Every year, the folks at Old Navy outdo themselves on amazing sales. And they have all the latest styles. This year, the mega retailer is offering denim for adults starting at $15 — for kids, starting at just $10. They'll be selling dresses for $15 (for adults; $10 for kids). Even select styles of their already inexpensive and oh-so-soft tops will be marked down to $6 for grown ups and $5 for kids. Perhaps the biggest and most impressive markdown of this year, however, is the hefty discount on their premium high rise secret-slim pockets rockstar jeans in all sizes, starting at just $28. (Which are honestly almost as good as Spanx. Legit.)
Whether you're shopping for yourself, your kids, or your partner, you're sure to save some serious cash.
1Let-Down Hemmed Crop
Old Navy Let-Down Hem Pull-On Crops
If you have a little one who loves comfy denim as much as my daughter, you need to get in on the Old Navy Presidents' Day Sale because the pull-on jegging-style jeans are $10. They are worth every penny at their usual cost of $20, but this deal makes them even sweeter. There are real pockets in the back, so if there's a sale at school, your kid has a place to stash the few bucks you gave them.
2Mid-Rise Skinny Rockstar Jeans
Mid-Rise Skinny Rockstar Jeans
Let me tell you, the sneaky spanx like quality to these jeans is a boon to anyone who loves a tucked in top. Everything is slim and neat, without giving you the overlong butt look from behind.
3Men's Graphic Tee
Graphic Soft-Washed Tee For Men
My husband destroys shirts like they aren't even made of fabric. I have no idea how he does it, but I find myself replacing more of his shirts than my kids'. The $5 price tag makes this an easier pill to swallow.
4Straight Rigid Jeans
These jeans are sturdy AF and get so soft the more they're worn. These are the ideal jeans for work or play as they will take a beating and look all the better for it.
5Softest V-Neck Tee
Oh look, another plain tee shirt to go with the hoards of plain tee shirts my son tears up every single day. They make him happy, and they're so soft that he doesn't complain about the seams or tags, which is huge.
6High-Rise Secret-Slim Pockets Plus-Size Raw-Edge Rockstar Jeans
High-Rise Secret-Slim Pockets Plus-Size Raw-Edge Rockstar Jeans
How cute are these high-rise jeans? Just distressed enough to look worn-in, but not so much that they look like the early 2000's destroyed denim. *Shudder*
7Sleeveless Jersey Swing Dress for Women
Sleeveless Jersey Swing Dress for Women
There is nothing more comfortable than a swing dress. I'd pair this one with some leggings and a denim jacket until it warms up a bit more, but that's the beauty in a versatile dress style, it can be worn any number of ways.
8Patterned French Terry Ruffle-Sleeve Dress for Girls
Patterned French Terry Ruffle-Sleeve Dress for Girls
An easy to throw on, easy to dress up, soft terry dress for kids. It's cute and all-in-one, which makes it ever so simple. At just $12, you can't go wrong with this one.
9EveryWear Crew-Neck Tee
One can truly never have too many black t-shirts. This one is not only soft and comfy with an easy-to-wear crew neck, it's also on sale for less than half price... so snap a few up ASAP.