It's almost Presidents' Day and that means one thing to my mind — sales. Everything is going to be on sale, and I can't wait to dig through the discounts to make my dollar stretch. This year, perennial favorite Old Navy is offering up some of the best deals to be had. The Old Navy President's Day sale is slashing prices on items ranging from tee shirts to their signature denim, and you'll want to stock up while you can.

Every year, the folks at Old Navy outdo themselves on amazing sales. And they have all the latest styles. This year, the mega retailer is offering denim for adults starting at $15 — for kids, starting at just $10. They'll be selling dresses for $15 (for adults; $10 for kids). Even select styles of their already inexpensive and oh-so-soft tops will be marked down to $6 for grown ups and $5 for kids. Perhaps the biggest and most impressive markdown of this year, however, is the hefty discount on their premium high rise secret-slim pockets rockstar jeans in all sizes, starting at just $28. (Which are honestly almost as good as Spanx. Legit.)

Whether you're shopping for yourself, your kids, or your partner, you're sure to save some serious cash.